Former French President Sarkozy learned about the birth of his grandson on the second day of his imprisonment: what the baby was named

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is serving a sentence in La Santé prison in Paris, learned on the second day of his imprisonment that he had a grandson. This was reported by Le Parisien and Bild, according to UNN.

Details

The politician's youngest son, 28-year-old Louis Sarkozy, and his wife Nathalie became parents to a boy named Sylla Nicolas. The child received his middle name in honor of his grandfather.

Yesterday we became parents. We are happy to introduce you to our son Sylla Nicolas Sarkozy. May he grow up strong and wise - Louis wrote on Instagram.

Recall

Nicolas Sarkozy is currently serving a five-year term for corruption and illegal financing of his election campaign. Before going to prison, he said that his family remained his "main source of support." Now he has three grandchildren – his eldest son Jean is already raising two children. Nicolas Sarkozy himself is currently 69 years old.

