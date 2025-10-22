Three inmates arrested in France for death threats to Nicolas Sarkozy in La Santé prison

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 10012 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
04:19 PM • 11260 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 13092 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 14926 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 24018 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23507 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 13795 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 12361 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 10916 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 9812 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
98%
749mm
Popular news
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhotoOctober 22, 09:28 AM • 29537 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhotoOctober 22, 10:17 AM • 30822 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 27640 views
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedulesOctober 22, 10:59 AM • 13410 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 21463 views
Publications
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 10007 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 24014 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23501 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 21509 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 27691 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ulf Kristersson
Andriy Bilous
Andriy Kostin
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sweden
Great Britain
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 10119 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 33224 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 48020 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 57297 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 47205 views
Actual
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

Three inmates arrested in France for death threats to Nicolas Sarkozy in La Santé prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

Three inmates of France's La Santé prison are under investigation for a video threatening to kill former President Nicolas Sarkozy. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the death threats, and Sarkozy intends to file a civil lawsuit.

Three inmates arrested in France for death threats to Nicolas Sarkozy in La Santé prison

Three inmates of the French La Santé prison are under investigation after a video threatening to kill former French President Nicolas Sarkozy appeared on social media. This was reported by the Paris prosecutor's office, confirming the information of the Europe 1 TV channel, BFMtv reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the video was filmed by one of the inmates shortly after Sarkozy's arrival at the prison. The footage shows the defendants threatening the former head of state. After that, an administrative search was conducted in the prison, during which two mobile phones were seized.

Nicolas Sarkozy started writing a book in prison22.10.25, 05:07 • 4294 views

The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into "death threats." A source close to Sarkozy's entourage told BFMTV that in the event of a trial, the politician intends to file a civil lawsuit.

Recall

Nicolas Sarkozy is serving a sentence in La Santé prison since October 21 after being convicted of "criminal conspiracy" for illegally financing his 2007 presidential campaign with funds from Libya. 

To ensure his safety, the former president is guarded by two armed police officers who relieve each other every 12 hours.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Civil Code of Ukraine
Search
Social network
Nicolas Sarkozy
Libya
Paris
France