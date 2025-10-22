Three inmates arrested in France for death threats to Nicolas Sarkozy in La Santé prison
Three inmates of France's La Santé prison are under investigation for a video threatening to kill former President Nicolas Sarkozy. The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the death threats, and Sarkozy intends to file a civil lawsuit.
Three inmates of the French La Santé prison are under investigation after a video threatening to kill former French President Nicolas Sarkozy appeared on social media. This was reported by the Paris prosecutor's office, confirming the information of the Europe 1 TV channel, BFMtv reports, writes UNN.
According to the investigation, the video was filmed by one of the inmates shortly after Sarkozy's arrival at the prison. The footage shows the defendants threatening the former head of state. After that, an administrative search was conducted in the prison, during which two mobile phones were seized.
The Paris prosecutor's office opened an investigation into "death threats." A source close to Sarkozy's entourage told BFMTV that in the event of a trial, the politician intends to file a civil lawsuit.
Nicolas Sarkozy is serving a sentence in La Santé prison since October 21 after being convicted of "criminal conspiracy" for illegally financing his 2007 presidential campaign with funds from Libya.
To ensure his safety, the former president is guarded by two armed police officers who relieve each other every 12 hours.