$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15251 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27676 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64347 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213158 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122272 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391504 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310360 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213661 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244175 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255070 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131298 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213158 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391504 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254066 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310360 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2782 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13792 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44945 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71997 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57105 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Libya

News by theme

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine congratulated Syria on the formation of a new transitional government

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the formation of a transitional government in Syria is an important step towards creating a democratic country. It will also contribute to the reforms that the Syrian people expect.

Politics • April 2, 05:20 PM • 23192 views

Draft list for new travel ban proposes Trump target 43 countries, Russian Federation and Belarus are among proposals - NYT

The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.

News of the World • March 15, 07:37 AM • 22032 views

Three oil tankers mysteriously damaged by explosions in the Mediterranean

Over the past month, three cases of oil tankers being damaged by explosions have been recorded in the Mediterranean Sea. The incidents occurred off the coasts of Italy, Turkey and Libya, and the causes of the explosions are currently unknown.

News of the World • February 20, 05:15 PM • 28415 views

Mass graves of migrants found in Libya: what is known about the tragic findings

The bodies of 29 migrants were found in different regions of Libya, including 19 in mass graves on a farm. Ten bodies were found near the port of Zawiya after a shipwreck.

News of the World • February 7, 01:41 AM • 32647 views

DIU: Russians plan to transfer part of military equipment from Syria to Libya

Russian warships are heading to the Tartus base to transport equipment and weapons to Libya. Five vessels will be involved in the operation, including the Ivan Gren and Alexander Otrakovsky amphibious assault ships.

War • January 3, 10:45 AM • 27634 views

Russian vessel transporting troops from Syria breaks down off the coast of Portugal

The cargo ship Sparta, which was supposed to take Russian weapons out of Syria, broke down on the high seas due to an engine failure. Russian troops in Syria are to leave the country by February 2025 at the request of local authorities.

News of the World • December 23, 08:10 AM • 14754 views

Russia may lose military influence in Africa due to the situation in Syria - ISW

ISW reports on the possible loss of Russian bases in Syria, which will affect the Russian military presence in the region. The loss of bases will disrupt logistics and weaken Russia's operations in Africa and the Middle East.

News of the World • December 9, 08:39 AM • 16557 views

African intrigue: why the Chadian authorities detained and released Russian propagandist Shugaley

Chadian authorities have released a group of Russians and a Belarusian, including propagandist Maxim Shugaley, who is associated with the Wagner PMC. They were detained in September 2024 during the country's presidential election.

News of the World • November 28, 09:04 AM • 13901 views

Britain imposes the largest package of sanctions against Russia in the last year

The UK has introduced the largest package of sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex in a year. The restrictions will affect 28 suppliers of military equipment and 3 mercenary groups.

War • November 7, 11:33 AM • 16861 views

US B-2 bombers strike Houthi weapons depots in Yemen

US B-2 stealth bombers attacked Houthi weapons depots in Yemen. The operation is aimed at reducing the group's attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

News of the World • October 17, 03:17 AM • 76114 views

Kuleba: Russia deliberately provokes food crisis by attacking Ukraine's port infrastructure

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure to reduce its export potential. Over 3 months, 300 facilities, 177 vehicles, and 22 civilian vessels were damaged, and 79 civilians were injured.

War • October 10, 01:54 PM • 17576 views

Oil falls in price: prospects for additional supplies offset concerns about the Middle East

Brent and WTI futures fell by 0. 7-0.8% due to a better supply outlook and weak demand growth. The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and the possible resumption of production in Libya also affected the market.

Economy • October 1, 01:27 PM • 17955 views

The Netherlands says goodbye to F-16s: Fighter jets that have served for 45 years are being transferred to Ukraine

The Netherlands has officially said goodbye to the F-16 after 45 years of service. The last 14 fighters will be transferred to Ukraine, and 18 will be used to train Ukrainian pilots in Romania.

War • September 28, 02:22 AM • 69260 views

Exports via the Ukrainian sea corridor reached 70 million tons - Zelenskyy

During the year of operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor, 70 million tons of cargo were exported on 2,500 ships. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of this for the countries of Asia, Africa, Europe, and America, as well as for the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine.

Economy • September 18, 01:31 PM • 18104 views

US oil inventories rise after six consecutive declines - WSJ

Commercial oil stocks in the US increased by 1. 4 million barrels to 430.7 million barrels over the week. Stocks of gasoline and distillates declined amid rising demand, The Wall Street Journal reports.

News of the World • August 14, 09:19 PM • 25483 views

A mass shooting occurs in Libya, killing nine people

A clash between two armed groups took place in the suburbs of Tripoli. At least 9 people were killed and 16 wounded in the hours-long firefight.

Society • August 9, 10:32 PM • 81068 views

In Libya, amid internal strife, prosecutors intend to arrest unnamed oil minister

In Libya, the attorney general ordered the arrest of the unnamed oil minister for behavior incompatible with his position. Against this backdrop, NOC suspended production at the country's largest field due to force majeure.

News of the World • August 8, 07:32 AM • 21700 views

Oil prices continue to rise due to tensions in the Middle East - Reuters

Oil prices jumped due to concerns about supply risks in the Middle East and declining US inventories. Brent rose to $78.39 and WTI to $75.39 per barrel, recovering from the lows of 2024.

Economy • August 8, 06:55 AM • 27259 views

Oil prices fell amid a sell-off in the markets due to fears of a recession in the United States

Oil prices fell due to a sell-off in the stock market, caused by fear of a recession in the United States. The decline is limited due to the loss of supplies from Libya and the risk of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Economy • August 5, 02:48 PM • 24290 views

Israeli Foreign Minister Calls for Turkey's Exclusion from NATO

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on NATO to expel Turkey over Erdogan's threats to invade Israel. Katz instructed diplomats to contact NATO members to condemn Turkey and demand its expulsion from the alliance.

News of the World • July 30, 09:42 AM • 22590 views

Turkey reacts to Erdogan's comparison with Hussein: Hitler is remembered

The Turkish Foreign Ministry reacted to the comparison of Erdogan with Hussein made by the Israeli Foreign Minister. In response, Turkish diplomats compared Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Hitler.

News of the World • July 29, 01:39 PM • 20516 views

Israeli Foreign Minister compares Erdogan to Saddam Hussein

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to Erdogan's threat to invade Israel by comparing him to Saddam Hussein. Katz recalled the dictator's fate, hinting at possible consequences for Erdogan.

News of the World • July 29, 06:20 AM • 19263 views

Erdogan: Turkey can enter Israel like Karabakh and Libya

Turkish President Erdogan has declared the country's readiness to act as decisively against Israel as it did in Karabakh and Libya.

Politics • July 28, 07:44 PM • 84498 views

Junta leader declared winner in Chad's presidential election

Mahamat Idriss Deby, who seized power in Chad in 2021, won 61% of the vote in the presidential election, according to preliminary results.

Politics • May 10, 03:52 AM • 28976 views

Iftar: Zelensky awards military personnel professing Islam at Muslim holy dinner

President Zelenskyy celebrated Iftar with representatives of the Muslim community, awarded Ukrainian Muslim soldiers and thanked them for their service in defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

Society • March 25, 11:16 PM • 101766 views

russia is forming mercenary units to support African dictators - The National Resistance Center

russia is creating an "African corps" of mercenaries to support dictators in Togo, Libya, Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic, as well as to strengthen its influence in the Sahel and Central Africa.

News of the World • February 24, 02:00 PM • 38987 views

"In our Black Sea": Zelensky says more than 23 million tons of cargo have already been transported through the Ukrainian corridor

President Zelenskiy announced that since the start of the Ukrainian corridor, more than 23 million tons of cargo have been transported through the Black Sea without Russian assistance.

War • February 17, 09:17 AM • 84921 views

Baykar is already building a plant near Kiev for the production of UAVs, where 500 people will work

Turkish drone maker Baykar has announced that it is building a new factory near Kyiv that will employ 500 people to produce its TB2 and TB3 models.

War • February 6, 07:42 PM • 36148 views

Russia recruits Syrians to fight in Ukraine in exchange for citizenship - media

Syrian citizens are being deceived into signing contracts with the Russian military, promising them jobs and citizenship, but in reality being sent to fight in Ukraine.

War • February 1, 10:19 PM • 27204 views