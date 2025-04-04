The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the formation of a transitional government in Syria is an important step towards creating a democratic country. It will also contribute to the reforms that the Syrian people expect.
The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.
Over the past month, three cases of oil tankers being damaged by explosions have been recorded in the Mediterranean Sea. The incidents occurred off the coasts of Italy, Turkey and Libya, and the causes of the explosions are currently unknown.
The bodies of 29 migrants were found in different regions of Libya, including 19 in mass graves on a farm. Ten bodies were found near the port of Zawiya after a shipwreck.
Russian warships are heading to the Tartus base to transport equipment and weapons to Libya. Five vessels will be involved in the operation, including the Ivan Gren and Alexander Otrakovsky amphibious assault ships.
The cargo ship Sparta, which was supposed to take Russian weapons out of Syria, broke down on the high seas due to an engine failure. Russian troops in Syria are to leave the country by February 2025 at the request of local authorities.
ISW reports on the possible loss of Russian bases in Syria, which will affect the Russian military presence in the region. The loss of bases will disrupt logistics and weaken Russia's operations in Africa and the Middle East.
Chadian authorities have released a group of Russians and a Belarusian, including propagandist Maxim Shugaley, who is associated with the Wagner PMC. They were detained in September 2024 during the country's presidential election.
The UK has introduced the largest package of sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex in a year. The restrictions will affect 28 suppliers of military equipment and 3 mercenary groups.
US B-2 stealth bombers attacked Houthi weapons depots in Yemen. The operation is aimed at reducing the group's attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure to reduce its export potential. Over 3 months, 300 facilities, 177 vehicles, and 22 civilian vessels were damaged, and 79 civilians were injured.
Brent and WTI futures fell by 0. 7-0.8% due to a better supply outlook and weak demand growth. The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East and the possible resumption of production in Libya also affected the market.
The Netherlands has officially said goodbye to the F-16 after 45 years of service. The last 14 fighters will be transferred to Ukraine, and 18 will be used to train Ukrainian pilots in Romania.
During the year of operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor, 70 million tons of cargo were exported on 2,500 ships. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of this for the countries of Asia, Africa, Europe, and America, as well as for the humanitarian initiative Grain from Ukraine.
Commercial oil stocks in the US increased by 1. 4 million barrels to 430.7 million barrels over the week. Stocks of gasoline and distillates declined amid rising demand, The Wall Street Journal reports.
A clash between two armed groups took place in the suburbs of Tripoli. At least 9 people were killed and 16 wounded in the hours-long firefight.
In Libya, the attorney general ordered the arrest of the unnamed oil minister for behavior incompatible with his position. Against this backdrop, NOC suspended production at the country's largest field due to force majeure.
Oil prices jumped due to concerns about supply risks in the Middle East and declining US inventories. Brent rose to $78.39 and WTI to $75.39 per barrel, recovering from the lows of 2024.
Oil prices fell due to a sell-off in the stock market, caused by fear of a recession in the United States. The decline is limited due to the loss of supplies from Libya and the risk of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called on NATO to expel Turkey over Erdogan's threats to invade Israel. Katz instructed diplomats to contact NATO members to condemn Turkey and demand its expulsion from the alliance.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry reacted to the comparison of Erdogan with Hussein made by the Israeli Foreign Minister. In response, Turkish diplomats compared Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to Hitler.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz responded to Erdogan's threat to invade Israel by comparing him to Saddam Hussein. Katz recalled the dictator's fate, hinting at possible consequences for Erdogan.
Turkish President Erdogan has declared the country's readiness to act as decisively against Israel as it did in Karabakh and Libya.
Mahamat Idriss Deby, who seized power in Chad in 2021, won 61% of the vote in the presidential election, according to preliminary results.
President Zelenskyy celebrated Iftar with representatives of the Muslim community, awarded Ukrainian Muslim soldiers and thanked them for their service in defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.
russia is creating an "African corps" of mercenaries to support dictators in Togo, Libya, Burkina Faso and the Central African Republic, as well as to strengthen its influence in the Sahel and Central Africa.
President Zelenskiy announced that since the start of the Ukrainian corridor, more than 23 million tons of cargo have been transported through the Black Sea without Russian assistance.
Turkish drone maker Baykar has announced that it is building a new factory near Kyiv that will employ 500 people to produce its TB2 and TB3 models.
Syrian citizens are being deceived into signing contracts with the Russian military, promising them jobs and citizenship, but in reality being sent to fight in Ukraine.