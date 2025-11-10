Court releases former French President Sarkozy from prison after 20 days: what is known

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will be released from prison today, as the court granted his request for release, writes UNN with reference to BFMTV.

The Paris Court of Appeal granted the request for the release of Nicolas Sarkozy, who has been in La Santé prison since October 21. The former French president will be placed under judicial supervision.

The former French president had been behind bars for 20 days after being imprisoned in La Santé on October 21.

Nicolas Sarkozy spoke about the conditions of his detention. "It's very difficult" and "exhausting," he said.

As Reuters clarifies, a Paris court approved Sarkozy's early release from prison pending appeal, just weeks after he began serving a five-year sentence for conspiring to raise campaign funds from Libya.

The 70-year-old former French president was imprisoned on October 21 after a court in September found him guilty of criminal conspiracy for attempts by close aides to obtain funds for his 2007 presidential campaign from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.