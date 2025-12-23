$42.150.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The government has allowed electricity distribution system operators to lease state-owned energy equipment without auctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed electricity distribution system operators to lease state-owned energy equipment without auctions. The monthly rent will be 1 hryvnia for each object, and the decision applies for the period of martial law and six months after its completion.

The government has allowed electricity distribution system operators to lease state-owned energy equipment without auctions

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing electricity distribution system operators to lease state-owned energy equipment without auctions. This decision will be in effect for the period of martial law and for six months after its termination, and the monthly rent for state property will be 1 hryvnia for each leased object. This was reported by UNN with reference to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Details

Today, at a government meeting, a decision was made that allows electricity distribution system operators to lease state-owned energy equipment without auctions. Transformers, cables, and other equipment that is currently idle on the balance sheets of state-owned enterprises can be used for the rapid restoration of electricity after shelling. In the conditions of constant attacks, these resources must work where they are needed immediately

- Svyrydenko said.

According to her, the Ministry of Energy will coordinate the accounting of such equipment and the determination of the needs of the energy system. After that, the equipment will be promptly transferred to electricity grid operators for work on the ground.

The new procedure will be in effect for the period of martial law and for six months after its termination.

Addition

According to Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 1697 of December 23, for the period of martial law and for six months after its termination or cancellation, the lease of state property - energy equipment, namely - power transformers, high-voltage circuit breakers, disconnectors, bushings, power cables, which are not used for their intended purpose, to electricity distribution system operators is carried out without an auction. The monthly rent for such state property is 1 hryvnia for each leased object.

An independent appraisal of the specified property is not carried out.

Recall

As a result of another massive attack by the Russian Federation on the energy sector in Ukraine, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Ukraine