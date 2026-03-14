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Trump announces new security system in Strait of Hormuz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

The US initiates collective protection of the strait after defeating Iran. Oil-importing countries must independently ensure security with Washington's support.

Trump announces new security system in Strait of Hormuz

After a complete military and economic victory over Iran, the United States of America is initiating the creation of a new international security system in the Strait of Hormuz. This was stated on the Truth Social social network by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, countries that receive oil through the Strait of Hormuz should independently take care of the security of this route with the support of Washington.

It was always meant to be a team effort, and now it will be - it will unite the world on the path to harmony, security, and eternal peace!

- Trump wrote.

He noted that the US would coordinate efforts with other states to ensure that the transit of resources proceeds "quickly, smoothly, and well." Trump also emphasized that the US is ready to provide significant assistance in organizing the protection of the strait. In his opinion, such a collective approach to security will be a key factor in stabilizing the global economy and energy supply.

Recall

According to Reuters, the administration of US President Donald Trump rejected attempts by Middle Eastern allies to initiate diplomatic talks aimed at ending the war with Iran.

All military targets destroyed: Trump announced one of the most powerful bombings in Middle East history14.03.26, 02:08 • 6306 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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