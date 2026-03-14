All military targets destroyed: Trump announced one of the most powerful bombings in Middle East history

On the night of Saturday, March 14, the United States of America carried out one of the most powerful bombings in the history of the Middle East and completely destroyed all military targets on the Iranian island of Kharg. This was stated on the social network Truth Social by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to him, the military did not touch Iran's oil infrastructure.

Our weapons are the most powerful and modern the world has ever known, but for reasons of decency, I decided not to destroy the oil infrastructure on the island. However, if Iran or anyone else does anything to impede the free and safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider that decision. - Trump threatened.

He emphasized that Iran has no ability to protect "what we want to attack - they can do nothing about it."

"Iran will never have nuclear weapons, nor the ability to threaten the United States of America, the Middle East, or, for that matter, the entire world! The Iranian military and everyone else associated with this terrorist regime should lay down their arms and save what is left of their country, which is not much," the US president summarized.

Recall

Earlier, the leaders of the "Group of Seven" countries during a video conference called on US President Donald Trump to end the war with Iran as soon as possible and restore safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the war with Iran would end when he felt it “in his bones”