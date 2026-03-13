Trump said the war with Iran would end when he felt it “in his bones”

US President Donald Trump said he would know when the war with Iran was over when he felt it "in his bones," offering another personal way to determine when the conflict might end, UNN reports.

When asked during a phone interview that aired Friday on Fox Radio's "The Brian Kilmeade Show" when he would know the war was over, Trump replied, "When I feel it, okay, feel it in my bones."

Trump says war with Iran will end "soon" and "there's practically nothing left to attack"

The US President suggested that the conflict might not last long.

"I don't think it's going to last long," Trump said.

Recall

The United States and Israel continue military operations against Iran after starting on February 28. Since the campaign began, Trump has given conflicting signals about how long the conflict might last.