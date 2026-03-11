Trump says war with Iran will end "soon" and "there's practically nothing left to attack"

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a war with Iran would end "quickly," claiming that there were few targets left to attack and reiterating that he would make the decision to end the conflict, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Not much of this and that... Whenever I want it to end, it will end. - he told Axios in a brief phone interview.

The Trump administration spent over $5 billion in the first two days of strikes on Iran

According to him, the war is going great.

We are significantly ahead of schedule. We have inflicted more damage than we anticipated, even in the initial six weeks. - Trump said.

Trump administration for the first time urged Israel to refrain from striking Iran's oil infrastructure - media