The Trump administration spent over $5 billion in the first two days of strikes on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

The White House spent $5.6 billion on ammunition during the operation against Iran. Democrats are demanding accountability due to the rapid depletion of army stockpiles.

The Trump administration spent over $5 billion in the first two days of strikes on Iran

The White House has provided a report to the US Congress stating that the cost of ammunition used during the first 48 hours of the operation against Iran amounted to $5.6 billion. The massive expenditures on the conflict, which began on February 28 jointly with Israel, have raised concerns among lawmakers about the rapid depletion of the country's military reserves. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Amid these events, President Donald Trump has already met with the heads of leading defense contractors to discuss the urgent replenishment of the Pentagon's arsenals.

Criticism of financial expenditures and army readiness

Democratic Party representatives in Congress are demanding public reports and transparency from the administration regarding the true cost of the war. Senators emphasize that the US defense industry is already operating at its limits, and a further increase in the intensity of hostilities could undermine the overall combat readiness of the state. Currently, most briefings on the financing of the operation are held in secret, which increases political tension in Washington.

We expect administration officials to appear before Congress to provide public testimony

— said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Challenges for the defense sector

While the Pentagon is working on the logistics of supplying shells and missiles to the conflict zone, Trump is trying to accelerate production cycles at the factories of the seven largest US defense companies.

The situation is complicated by the fact that Congress will soon have to consider allocating additional multi-billion dollar funding, which currently does not have unanimous support due to fears of prolonged economic exhaustion.

Trump ordered a fourfold increase in the production of the most advanced US weapons06.03.26, 23:40 • 9064 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
State budget
Israel
Democratic Party (United States)
The Pentagon
United States Congress
White House
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Chuck Schumer
Iran