The United States Senate has passed a bill that provides funding for the federal government for the next six months. This decision avoided the shutdown of government agencies.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has stated that he will vote for a bill to fund US government agencies. He believes this is the best choice for the country.
US President Donald Trump announced a possible shutdown in America. He blamed the Democrats for the shutdown due to their position on funding.
Democrats in the US Senate will block the Republican bill on government funding. In order to prevent a shutdown, they propose adopting a short-term plan.
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Trump and Vance after meeting with Zelensky. Schumer emphasized that Democrats will continue to fight for freedom and democracy.
The U. S. Senate has confirmed Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health by a margin of 4 votes. The environmental lawyer with no medical experience will lead the US healthcare system despite criticism of his views on vaccination.
19 US states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for granting DOGE access to confidential data of the Ministry of Finance. The attorneys general consider such actions illegal and demand a court injunction.
Three federal labor unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over DOGE's access to confidential Treasury Department data. They claim that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allowed Musk's team to access government payment systems without proper procedures.
The Trump administration has temporarily suspended federal grants and loans until February 10. The decision will not affect social benefits, but has drawn criticism from Democrats and NGOs.
Biden will not ban TikTok before the transfer of power to Trump. The newly elected president promised to keep the app, and TikTok's CEO will receive a VIP seat at the inauguration along with other tech leaders.
The U. S. Senate voted against two resolutions aimed at limiting the supply of tank and mortar shells to Israel. Senator Bernie Sanders' initiatives did not receive majority support due to concerns about Israel's security.
During his visit to the United States, Zelenskyy outlined a plan for victory and asked for permission to use long-range missiles.
President Zelenskyy will meet with leaders of both parties in the US Senate and House of Representatives on September 26. They will discuss support for Ukraine and its needs in confronting Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the US Capitol on Thursday to meet with members of both parties. The visit is part of a plan to deliver Ukraine's “victory plan” to the US president, candidates and Congress.
Bob Menendez, ex-chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, resigned after being convicted of corruption. He plans to appeal the verdict, but does not want to distract the Senate from its important work.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a 2% lead over Donald Trump in a national poll after Biden's withdrawal from the race. 56% of voters believe that Harris is able to cope with the challenges.
Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer have endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate. Voting for her official nomination will take place in early August before the Democratic convention.
Kamala Harris's supporters are reaching out to Democratic donors for financial support if Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 presidential race. Some donors are already ready to make six-figure donations to Harris' potential campaign.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer asked Joe Biden not to run for president in 2024.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak at a joint meeting of the US Congress on July 24 to "tell the truth" about Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip amid strained relations with President Joe Biden.
Republicans have blocked a bill in the Senate that would recognize the legal right to access contraception across the country.
President Zelenskyy held phone conversations with leaders of the U. S. Congress, thanking them for their military assistance to Ukraine and discussing the need to further develop air defense and long-range radar systems.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reacts to the Senate's passage of a bill on aid to Ukraine.
President Zelenskyy expressed deep gratitude to the U. S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine, thanking leaders of both parties for their strong bipartisan support.
The US Senate passes a $95. 3 billion aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, which President Biden promises to sign immediately to begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week.
The US Senate holds a procedural vote to approve $61 billion in aid to Ukraine. 80 senators supported the proposal to approve the aid package for Ukraine under a shortened procedure.
The US Senate plans to consider aid bills that include a military support package for Ukraine. However, senators will have 30 hours to discuss the document before the final vote.
The U. S. Senate is expected to vote on and approve a large aid package to Ukraine and other U.S. allies worth $95 billion, of which $61 billion is earmarked for Ukraine, after the House of Representatives passed it with bipartisan support.
On Tuesday, the Senate will vote to approve the Ukraine aid package bill previously approved by the House of Representatives, which requires 60+ votes and then a final majority of 50+ votes.
Ambassador of Ukraine to the U. S. Oksana Markarova thanked the House of Representatives for passing the Ukraine Assistance Bill and promised to continue to work for Ukraine's victory, which is necessary for the world to live under the rule of law.