We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13972 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24696 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62542 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 210254 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120639 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389051 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308707 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213396 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244042 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255009 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The US Senate has passed a budget bill to avoid a shutdown

The United States Senate has passed a bill that provides funding for the federal government for the next six months. This decision avoided the shutdown of government agencies.

News of the World • March 14, 10:37 PM • 17141 views

Shutdown in question: US Senate Democratic leader promises to vote for government funding bill

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has stated that he will vote for a bill to fund US government agencies. He believes this is the best choice for the country.

Politics • March 14, 02:01 AM • 16959 views

Trump admitted the possibility of a "shutdown" in the USA

US President Donald Trump announced a possible shutdown in America. He blamed the Democrats for the shutdown due to their position on funding.

Economy • March 13, 06:27 PM • 60310 views

The risk of shutdown is increasing: Democrats promise to block the bill to prevent the government from shutting down

Democrats in the US Senate will block the Republican bill on government funding. In order to prevent a shutdown, they propose adopting a short-term plan.

Politics • March 13, 03:33 AM • 105265 views

“Doing Putin's dirty work": Senate Majority Leader Schumer criticizes Trump and Vance

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Trump and Vance after meeting with Zelensky. Schumer emphasized that Democrats will continue to fight for freedom and democracy.

War • February 28, 08:02 PM • 31881 views

US Senate confirms Kennedy Jr. as HHS Secretary despite criticism

The U. S. Senate has confirmed Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health by a margin of 4 votes. The environmental lawyer with no medical experience will lead the US healthcare system despite criticism of his views on vaccination.

News of the World • February 13, 07:39 PM • 24398 views

19 US states want to ban DOGE Musk from accessing personal data of Americans through the court

19 US states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for granting DOGE access to confidential data of the Ministry of Finance. The attorneys general consider such actions illegal and demand a court injunction.

News of the World • February 8, 10:11 AM • 31992 views

US Treasury is being sued over Musk's DOGE access to confidential data

Three federal labor unions have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over DOGE's access to confidential Treasury Department data. They claim that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allowed Musk's team to access government payment systems without proper procedures.

News of the World • February 4, 08:06 AM • 25754 views

White House suspends federal funding and loans: implications for key programs

The Trump administration has temporarily suspended federal grants and loans until February 10. The decision will not affect social benefits, but has drawn criticism from Democrats and NGOs.

News of the World • January 28, 03:27 PM • 24120 views

Biden won't ban TikTok, leaving fate of app to Trump - AP

Biden will not ban TikTok before the transfer of power to Trump. The newly elected president promised to keep the app, and TikTok's CEO will receive a VIP seat at the inauguration along with other tech leaders.

News of the World • January 17, 10:21 AM • 27022 views

US Senate rejects resolutions to limit military aid to Israel

The U. S. Senate voted against two resolutions aimed at limiting the supply of tank and mortar shells to Israel. Senator Bernie Sanders' initiatives did not receive majority support due to concerns about Israel's security.

News of the World • November 21, 04:21 AM • 18507 views

The White House is going to “study a little deeper” Zelensky's victory plan in the coming weeks

During his visit to the United States, Zelenskyy outlined a plan for victory and asked for permission to use long-range missiles.

War • September 27, 09:21 AM • 17293 views

US Senate and House of Representatives announce bipartisan meetings with Zelenskyy for today

President Zelenskyy will meet with leaders of both parties in the US Senate and House of Representatives on September 26. They will discuss support for Ukraine and its needs in confronting Russia.

Politics • September 26, 08:50 AM • 72829 views

Zelenskyy to visit Capitol on Thursday to meet with congressmen - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the US Capitol on Thursday to meet with members of both parties. The visit is part of a plan to deliver Ukraine's “victory plan” to the US president, candidates and Congress.

Politics • September 24, 04:43 PM • 13773 views

US Senator Bob Menendez resigns after corruption conviction

Bob Menendez, ex-chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, resigned after being convicted of corruption. He plans to appeal the verdict, but does not want to distract the Senate from its important work.

News of the World • July 24, 07:15 AM • 17671 views

After Biden drops out of race, Harris takes lead over Trump - Reuters

US Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a 2% lead over Donald Trump in a national poll after Biden's withdrawal from the race. 56% of voters believe that Harris is able to cope with the challenges.

News of the World • July 23, 07:23 PM • 22275 views

Democratic leaders in Congress support Harris' candidacy for the presidency

Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer have endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate. Voting for her official nomination will take place in early August before the Democratic convention.

News of the World • July 23, 06:41 PM • 21441 views

Democratic donors start mobilizing to raise money for Harris in case Biden drops out - Politico

Kamala Harris's supporters are reaching out to Democratic donors for financial support if Joe Biden drops out of the 2024 presidential race. Some donors are already ready to make six-figure donations to Harris' potential campaign.

News of the World • July 20, 12:27 PM • 25040 views

US Senate Democratic Leader Calls on Biden to Abandon 2024 Elections

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer asked Joe Biden not to run for president in 2024.

Politics • July 18, 02:49 AM • 113265 views

Netanyahu will address the US Congress on July 24: he will tell the "truth" about the war in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will speak at a joint meeting of the US Congress on July 24 to "tell the truth" about Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip amid strained relations with President Joe Biden.

News of the World • June 7, 05:50 AM • 21247 views

Republicans in the Senate blocked a bill protecting access to contraception

Republicans have blocked a bill in the Senate that would recognize the legal right to access contraception across the country.

News of the World • June 6, 11:29 AM • 17148 views

It is important to send the next defense packages to Ukraine as soon as possible: Zelenskyy talks to Speaker of the House and Senate leaders

President Zelenskyy held phone conversations with leaders of the U. S. Congress, thanking them for their military assistance to Ukraine and discussing the need to further develop air defense and long-range radar systems.

War • April 25, 05:03 PM • 22635 views

"We thank you for your word and look forward to continued strong support from the United States for peace and security in Europe" - Shmyhal

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reacts to the Senate's passage of a bill on aid to Ukraine.

War • April 24, 02:57 AM • 119616 views

Zelensky expressed gratitude: US Senate approves vital aid to Ukraine

President Zelenskyy expressed deep gratitude to the U. S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine, thanking leaders of both parties for their strong bipartisan support.

War • April 24, 02:40 AM • 25701 views

Biden promises to immediately sign the bill passed by the Senate to restore military aid to Ukraine as soon as possible

The US Senate passes a $95. 3 billion aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, which President Biden promises to sign immediately to begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week.

War • April 24, 02:19 AM • 114100 views

Senate approves bill on aid to Ukraine to be considered under shortened procedure

The US Senate holds a procedural vote to approve $61 billion in aid to Ukraine. 80 senators supported the proposal to approve the aid package for Ukraine under a shortened procedure.

War • April 23, 07:04 PM • 56763 views

The US Senate is planning to consider a bill to help Ukraine: Markarova explains how the vote will be held

The US Senate plans to consider aid bills that include a military support package for Ukraine. However, senators will have 30 hours to discuss the document before the final vote.

War • April 23, 04:56 PM • 23687 views

US Senate plans vote on Ukraine aid today after months of delay in the House

The U. S. Senate is expected to vote on and approve a large aid package to Ukraine and other U.S. allies worth $95 billion, of which $61 billion is earmarked for Ukraine, after the House of Representatives passed it with bipartisan support.

War • April 23, 08:51 AM • 25261 views

Senate to vote on Ukraine aid package on Tuesday - Chuck Schumer

On Tuesday, the Senate will vote to approve the Ukraine aid package bill previously approved by the House of Representatives, which requires 60+ votes and then a final majority of 50+ votes.

War • April 20, 08:26 PM • 33956 views

Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. reacts to the House of Representatives' approval of aid to Ukraine

Ambassador of Ukraine to the U. S. Oksana Markarova thanked the House of Representatives for passing the Ukraine Assistance Bill and promised to continue to work for Ukraine's victory, which is necessary for the world to live under the rule of law.

War • April 20, 06:24 PM • 99394 views