US Senate again fails to pass government funding bill, shutdown continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

The US Senate again failed to pass a temporary government funding bill, and the shutdown is in its sixth day. Donald Trump is ready to discuss healthcare issues with Democrats, which is the cause of the disagreements.

US Senate again fails to pass government funding bill, shutdown continues

On Monday, October 6, the United States Senate again failed to pass a bill on temporary government funding, so the shutdown has been going on for the sixth day. President Donald Trump said he was ready to discuss healthcare issues with Democrats, as they refuse to support an end to the shutdown precisely because of subsidies in this area. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN, The Guardian, the American leader's post on the social network Truth Social and his communication with journalists at the White House.

Details

It is noted that the ruling party of the United States, the Republicans, again submitted a bill to the Senate aimed at ending the shutdown. It needed at least 60 votes to pass, but only 52 senators voted for the document.

The biggest disagreements between the parties arose over the provision on tax benefits for medical care for socially vulnerable citizens. Democrats insist on an indefinite extension of expanded tax benefits for insurance premiums to support Americans in purchasing private health insurance under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). Republicans strongly object to this.

Before this, Trump said in the Oval Office: "We are now negotiating with the Democrats, which could lead to very positive results. We are talking to the Democrats, and very good things could happen regarding healthcare."

I am happy to work with Democrats on their failed healthcare policy or anything else, but first they must allow our government to reopen

- Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social.

The head of the White House accused the Democratic Party of being responsible for the shutdown of the US government in the midst of "one of the most successful economic periods."

At the same time, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer denied that any negotiations on healthcare issues were taking place between the parties.

"Trump's statement is not true, but if he is finally ready to cooperate with Democrats, we will be ready for negotiations," Schumer said.

Recall

The United States government officially announced a shutdown on October 1 after Congress and the White House failed to reach an agreement on funding. This happened for the first time since 2019, leaving about 750,000 federal employees without pay.

The White House has prepared a list of agencies where mass layoffs will occur due to the shutdown.03.10.25, 04:40 • 3945 views

Vita Zelenetska

