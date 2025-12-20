Polish President presented Zelenskyy with a two-volume set of "Documents of the Volyn Crime"

During a meeting in Warsaw with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Polish President Karol Nawrocki presented the Ukrainian counterpart with a two-volume work by Polish historians titled "Documents of the Volyn Crime." This was reported by the Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) of Poland and TVN24.

Details

It is noted that the official meeting of the presidents in Warsaw was also attended by the Deputy Head of the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland, Karol Polejowski, who participated in the negotiations between the Polish and Ukrainian delegations. Oleksandr Alfiorov, head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, also took part in the event.

The agenda of negotiations between the leaders of Poland and Ukraine, in addition to security and economic issues, also included historical issues - stated in the institute's press release.

The books "Documents of the Volyn Crime," published by the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland, were handed over to Zelenskyy in Ukrainian translation. The two-volume work was released in 2023, when Nawrocki was still heading the IPN. The book presents testimonies which, according to the institute, were in most cases confirmed by eyewitnesses of the events or there is a note about the source of information.

Ukraine submitted proposals to Poland regarding search and exhumation work during the war - Ministry of Culture

The Polish Institute of National Remembrance emphasized that "this symbolic gesture was intended to underscore the importance and significance of the issue of exhuming the victims of the Volyn crime for Poland and for good partnership relations between Poland and Ukraine."

Karol Nawrocki also announced at the press conference: Ukraine must consider 26 applications for the search and exhumation of Poles in Ukrainian lands. These applications were submitted by the IPN in 2025.

Recall

On December 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first official meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw. The leaders discussed security, economic, and historical issues.

Poland and Ukraine, by resolving historical issues, deprive Russia of the opportunity to divide us - Nawrocki