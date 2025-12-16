$42.250.05
Ukraine submitted proposals to Poland regarding search and exhumation work during the war - Ministry of Culture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The Ukrainian side submitted proposals to Poland regarding search and exhumation work under martial law. This happened during the fifth meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish working group on historical memory.

Ukraine submitted proposals to Poland regarding search and exhumation work during the war - Ministry of Culture

Ukraine has submitted proposals to Poland regarding the conduct of search and exhumation research in Ukraine under martial law. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine continues to cooperate with Poland on issues of historical memory. On December 16, 2025, the fifth meeting of the Ukrainian-Polish working group on historical memory, formed at the end of 2024 under the auspices of the Ministers of Culture of both countries, took place in Warsaw.

- the message says.

It is reported that the parties discussed the preparation of a joint final document based on the results of exhumation work in Puzhnyky and the importance of continuing cooperation on historical issues for both countries.

The Ukrainian side handed over to its Polish colleagues "Proposals regarding the conduct of search and exhumation research in Ukraine under martial law and in the Republic of Poland." The agreements were outlined in a joint communiqué adopted by the participants of the Working Group.

- noted the ministry.

Recall

During search operations at the site of the former village of Puzhnyky, in the Ternopil region, a Polish-Ukrainian expedition found the remains of more than 30 people.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

