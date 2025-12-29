Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox News

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
04:39 AM • 7338 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 19840 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 27671 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 25578 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 23538 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
December 28, 11:58 AM • 34601 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
December 28, 11:16 AM • 45333 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
December 28, 09:00 AM • 33023 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 44547 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 53172 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
5m/s
82%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump accused the UN of inaction on the Russian-Ukrainian warPhotoDecember 28, 09:53 PM • 17746 views
President Zelenskyy announced the timeline for approving the peace planDecember 28, 10:59 PM • 8326 views
Power outages on December 29: DTEK published schedules for two regions and KyivVideoDecember 28, 11:08 PM • 17273 views
Zelenskyy announced progress in negotiations with Trump and further team meetingsVideoDecember 28, 11:41 PM • 13794 views
"What a shame": Trump sharply reacted to compatriots who died in the war in Ukraine02:59 AM • 16063 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 31951 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 101812 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 152531 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 76427 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 106740 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 22489 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 33292 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 101813 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 34689 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 33766 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Truth Social

Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Talks between Trump and Zelenskyy could pave the way for Zelenskyy's first call with Putin in over five years. This would be a diplomatic victory for Trump, who is considered the most successful mediator.

Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox News

Sunday's talks between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could pave the way for the first call between Zelenskyy and the Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in over five years, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, Fox News reports, writes UNN.

Details

And while the Mar-a-Lago meeting was presented as a step forward in peace efforts with Trump at the helm, the source also described how securing a direct phone call between Zelenskyy and Putin would be a "diplomatic victory" for the US president.

"If Putin had joined the conversation on Sunday, it would have been the biggest achievement in preparing peace talks and the first real step in the peace process," a source told Fox News on condition of anonymity.

"It would be a diplomatic victory for President Trump," the source noted.

"Trump seems to be the most successful mediator because the two of them, Putin and Zelenskyy, are emotionally receptive to each other, and that's a challenge," the source indicated.

On Sunday, Trump confirmed that he had spoken with Putin before the Zelenskyy meeting, calling the conversation "good and very productive" in a Truth Social post.

"I really believe we have the makings of a deal," Trump also told reporters, standing next to Zelenskyy after his arrival in Florida on Sunday, adding that he believed the process could "move very quickly."

"I think we are in the final stages of negotiations, and we'll see," Trump said.

"Otherwise, it will last a long time. Either it will end, or it will last a long time, and millions of people will be killed," the US president added.

The meeting in Florida came days after Zelenskyy also said he had a "good conversation" with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who were also present on Sunday.

"According to the source, Zelenskyy was probably anxious before Sunday's meeting," the publication writes.

"Zelenskyy is usually very nervous before such conversations with President Trump," the source said. "He focuses for a long time and studies the notes prepared for him by the Department of International Policy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

Sunday marked the third in-person meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy since Trump returned to office.

At the center of the discussions was a US-backed 20-point peace plan that emerged from weeks of negotiations, "which will require compromise from Kyiv and Moscow to engage and perhaps communicate directly with Zelenskyy," the source said.

"The only difficulty they have is that Putin has refused to speak with Zelenskyy since July 2020, when they talked about the Wagner scandal and the failed operation to detain Russian Wagner fighters," the source said. "After that, Zelenskyy repeatedly tried to talk to Putin, but he refused."

"There were windows of opportunity for a conversation in August and September 2024, but they disappeared again when Ukraine invaded the Kursk region," the source said.

"Until that point in 2020, calls between Zelenskyy and Putin were never friendly, and there was always tension between them. During the negotiations, Putin was always taciturn, and Zelenskyy tried to establish rapport," the source noted.

"Not a ceasefire": Trump responded whether Russia would agree to a ceasefire for a referendum12/29/25, 8:30 AM • 924 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Truth Social
Fox News
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine