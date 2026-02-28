$43.210.03
February 27, 07:28 PM
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Publications
Exclusives
Trump claimed he has an unconstitutional right to run for president a third time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Donald Trump expressed his conviction that he has the right to run for another term, citing widespread fraud during the 2020 elections. He believes he is "entitled" to claim an additional four years in power.

During a speech at the Port of Corpus Christi, US President Donald Trump reiterated his belief that he has a legal right to run for another term after his current one ends. He justified his statement by claiming widespread fraud in the 2020 elections, which, in his opinion, deprived him of a legitimate second term at the time. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the absence of any official evidence of systemic fraud in 2020, Trump emphasized that he considers himself "entitled" to claim an additional four years in power, effectively ignoring the constitutional two-term limit.

Speech in Texas and attacks on political opponents

Appearing before supporters in a red hat with the inscription "American Gulf," Trump used the platform not only to discuss energy policy but also for another wave of criticism against Democratic representative Ilhan Omar.

Trump says Iran has renewed pursuit of 'sinister' nuclear goals25.02.26, 09:34 • 3936 views

The president called her "crazy" and criticized her behavior during his recent address to Congress, calling for her to be "removed from here." The speech was filled with accusations against Democrats, whom he directly called "liars" and responsible for the problems with affordability of life for ordinary Americans.

Strange anecdotes and emphasis on economic successes

In addition to political slogans, Trump shared a story about a New York police officer he knew whose marriage was allegedly saved by the rising stock market. According to the president, the officer's wife previously considered him a "loser," but after the rapid growth of his savings account during the Trump administration, she began to treat him as a "financial genius."

Trump suggested the possibility of a "friendly takeover" of Cuba amid a deep crisis in the country27.02.26, 21:02 • 3350 views

Stepan Haftko

US Elections
Democratic Party (United States)
Donald Trump
Texas
New York City