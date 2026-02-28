Trump claimed he has an unconstitutional right to run for president a third time

During a speech at the Port of Corpus Christi, US President Donald Trump reiterated his belief that he has a legal right to run for another term after his current one ends. He justified his statement by claiming widespread fraud in the 2020 elections, which, in his opinion, deprived him of a legitimate second term at the time. This was reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the absence of any official evidence of systemic fraud in 2020, Trump emphasized that he considers himself "entitled" to claim an additional four years in power, effectively ignoring the constitutional two-term limit.

Speech in Texas and attacks on political opponents

Appearing before supporters in a red hat with the inscription "American Gulf," Trump used the platform not only to discuss energy policy but also for another wave of criticism against Democratic representative Ilhan Omar.

Trump says Iran has renewed pursuit of 'sinister' nuclear goals

The president called her "crazy" and criticized her behavior during his recent address to Congress, calling for her to be "removed from here." The speech was filled with accusations against Democrats, whom he directly called "liars" and responsible for the problems with affordability of life for ordinary Americans.

Strange anecdotes and emphasis on economic successes

In addition to political slogans, Trump shared a story about a New York police officer he knew whose marriage was allegedly saved by the rising stock market. According to the president, the officer's wife previously considered him a "loser," but after the rapid growth of his savings account during the Trump administration, she began to treat him as a "financial genius."

Trump suggested the possibility of a "friendly takeover" of Cuba amid a deep crisis in the country