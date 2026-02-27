$43.210.03
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 15579 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 25963 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 28884 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 35253 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 50001 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 44754 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 38681 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33024 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 53064 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 8082 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 9788 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 13226 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 15167 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12PhotoFebruary 27, 12:25 PM • 20194 views
UNN Lite
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhoto06:52 PM • 226 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech05:35 PM • 2350 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhoto04:49 PM • 3488 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 24813 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 22028 views
Trump suggested the possibility of a "friendly takeover" of Cuba amid a deep crisis in the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

U.S. President Donald Trump announced active negotiations with Cuba regarding its future status, using the term "friendly takeover." Cuban authorities initiated the dialogue due to economic collapse and lack of resources.

Trump suggested the possibility of a "friendly takeover" of Cuba amid a deep crisis in the country
Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump announced active negotiations with the Cuban government regarding the future status of the island, which is currently in a state of economic collapse. Speaking to reporters before a trip to Texas, the American leader noted that the Cuban authorities themselves initiated the dialogue due to a lack of resources for the further functioning of the state. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During his speech, Trump used the term "friendly takeover," which is usually applied in the corporate sector to denote the merger of companies by mutual agreement.

Cuba reports invasion by US-flagged boat and shooting of "four aggressors"25.02.26, 22:08 • 5526 views

According to the president, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently dealing with the issue of Cuba at a very high level. Trump emphasized that the Cuban government has major problems and has virtually run out of financial resources, which makes the option of integration with the United States a subject of discussion.

Consequences of American pressure and isolation of the island

The economic situation in Cuba sharply deteriorated after Venezuela, under pressure from Washington, stopped supplying oil products to the island. This led to the cessation of air traffic and the virtual collapse of the tourism industry, which was a key source of income for the country. Against the backdrop of a systemic crisis, a number of states, including Russia, have already organized evacuation flights to transport their citizens from Cuba.

Havana on the verge of ecological catastrophe due to critical waste accumulation and lack of specialized equipment17.02.26, 01:57 • 4572 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Marco Rubio
Cuba
Venezuela
Donald Trump
Texas
United States