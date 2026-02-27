Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump announced active negotiations with the Cuban government regarding the future status of the island, which is currently in a state of economic collapse. Speaking to reporters before a trip to Texas, the American leader noted that the Cuban authorities themselves initiated the dialogue due to a lack of resources for the further functioning of the state. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During his speech, Trump used the term "friendly takeover," which is usually applied in the corporate sector to denote the merger of companies by mutual agreement.

According to the president, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is currently dealing with the issue of Cuba at a very high level. Trump emphasized that the Cuban government has major problems and has virtually run out of financial resources, which makes the option of integration with the United States a subject of discussion.

Consequences of American pressure and isolation of the island

The economic situation in Cuba sharply deteriorated after Venezuela, under pressure from Washington, stopped supplying oil products to the island. This led to the cessation of air traffic and the virtual collapse of the tourism industry, which was a key source of income for the country. Against the backdrop of a systemic crisis, a number of states, including Russia, have already organized evacuation flights to transport their citizens from Cuba.

