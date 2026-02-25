A boat flying the US flag intruded into Cuban waters and opened fire on Cuban servicemen, wounding the commander of the Cuban vessel. This was reported by the Ministry of Interior of Cuba, according to UNN.

On the morning of February 25, 2026, a high-speed boat that violated the border was detected in Cuban territorial waters. The vessel, registered in Florida, USA, under registration number FL7726SH, approached within 1 nautical mile northeast of the El Pino channel, in Cayo Falcones, Corralillo municipality, Villa Clara province. - the statement said.

It is noted that when a surface vessel of the Border Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with five servicemen on board approached the vessel for identification, the crew of the high-speed boat that violated the border opened fire on Cuban servicemen, as a result of which the commander of the Cuban vessel was wounded.

As a result of the clash, at the time of this report, four aggressors on the foreign vessel were killed and six were wounded. The wounded were evacuated and received medical attention. Given the current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its determination to defend its territorial waters, based on the principle that national defense is a fundamental pillar of the Cuban state in protecting its sovereignty and ensuring stability in the region. - the statement said.

Recall

US Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Tammy Bruce stated that China, North Korea, Iran, and Cuba are helping Russia. She called on states to cease any assistance that contributes to the continuation of the war.