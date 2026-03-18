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Trump pressures media over war coverage and threatens sanctions for "incorrect" news

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3682 views

The Trump administration demands patriotic coverage of the Middle East war. Broadcasters are threatened with license revocation for spreading false information.

Trump pressures media over war coverage and threatens sanctions for "incorrect" news
Photo: AP

The administration of Donald Trump has intensified pressure on American media, demanding that the war in the Middle East be presented in a format favorable to the White House. This involves not only criticism but also direct warnings and threats. The President himself has repeatedly attacked journalists and media outlets that publish materials contradicting his administration's position. This is stated in an AP article, writes UNN.

Details

During a conversation with the press aboard Air Force One, Trump sharply reacted to a question from an ABC News journalist.

I think this is probably the most corrupt news organization on the planet

– he said about the TV channel.

Trump also accused the media of spreading "fake news" and unwillingness to cover "the successes of the American military."

Threats to licenses

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr stated that broadcasters could lose their licenses for spreading false information.

Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their license if they do not

– he emphasized.

However, lawyers note that such statements may contradict the First Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech.

Demand for "patriotic news"

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also criticized the media and effectively called for more loyal coverage of the war.

He even suggested what the headlines of the "patriotic press" should look like. At the same time, CNN management rejected the accusations.

No political insults and threats will change this

– said Mark Thompson, head of the media company.

Atmosphere of pressure

Experts warn that such actions create a dangerous precedent and can affect not only editorial policy but also sources of information.

The risk lies in the atmosphere they create

– journalists note, adding that people may start to be afraid to communicate with the press.

Despite this, the media declare their intention to continue adhering to independent journalism.

Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters09.03.26, 17:15 • 32424 views

Stepan Haftko

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