Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
The MP calls on law enforcement officers to investigate a scheme to withdraw about $3 million from Russia's Alfa-Bank to circumvent sanctions.
Law enforcement officers liquidated a criminal organization that produced amphetamine in 18 drug laboratories and legalized the funds through front men. During the searches, the law enforcement seized drugs, currency and luxury cars.
The Tax Service helped to expose an interregional drug cartel that laundered UAH 18 million monthly through a network of drops. The criminals used more than a thousand front men to transfer funds into cryptocurrency.
The Stockholm Court of Appeal has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Cypriot companies to set aside an arbitration award in the Ukrnafta case. The shareholders will have to reimburse Ukraine over USD 22 million in legal costs with interest.
Turkey is seeking to resume energy negotiations with the EU and become an alternative route for gas supplies. The country could expand the Southern Gas Corridor and connect it to Mediterranean gas.
The BES detectives uncovered a tax evasion scheme involving the sale of 62 real estate properties. The developer sold apartments and parking spaces for cash, and then terminated the contracts by registering the property at lower prices.
The Restoration Consortium with links to Cypriot offshore companies tried to win a tender for the reconstruction of a destroyed building in Borodyanka. The CRSA rejected the company because of its dubious origin and links to criminal cases.
Kolomoisky's lawyers have studied 225 of the 550 volumes of the BES criminal proceedings. The case concerns the misappropriation of NBU funds allocated for the refinancing of Privatbank
Cyprus plans to finalize all technical issues to join the Schengen area by the end of 2025. The country's president announced the expected benefits for tourism and investment, but experts warn of possible complications due to the island's divided status.
The nominal owner of the PIN-UP online casino, Ihor Zotko, was detained for aiding the aggressor state. It was established that the real owners were Russians who collected data on users and financed the LNR.
And how much will you have to pay.
In 2024, we launched 18 new Ukrainian-language audio guides to cultural sites around the world. We also donated hundreds of Ukrainian books to libraries in 8 countries as part of the Ukrainian Bookshelves project.
The leader of the largest party in Bulgaria, GERB, Boyko Borisov, refused to support the signing of a security agreement with Ukraine. The interim government appealed for a mandate from parliament, but Borisov stated that the situation had changed and the agreement was no longer appropriate.
EU leaders plan to discuss with President Zelenskyy the issue of Russian gas transit through Ukraine after 2024. Slovenia and Ukraine are skeptical about the continuation of transit, but alternative options are being considered.
The BES uncovered a tax evasion scheme by two ferroalloy plants worth UAH 1. 2 billion. The companies exported their products at reduced prices to Europe without returning the foreign currency earnings to Ukraine.
Starting April 2025, Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines will resume scheduled flights from its base in Chisinau. The company launches flights to 8 European destinations, including Paris, Barcelona, and Larnaca.
The UK will help Cyprus create a new national department to implement sanctions. The unit will track illegal Russian finances passing through Europe.
The court arrested 7 Boeing and Embraer aircraft worth $40 million in a tax evasion case. The planes belong to a Cypriot company linked to Kolomoisky and Boholyubov.
The NBU declared Cominvestbank insolvent due to risky activities and unreliable reporting. The bank, which occupies 0.04% of the market, posed a threat to the interests of depositors and creditors.
The Cypriot authorities have cancelled the "golden passports" of 77 people, including Ukrainian businessmen. Among them are Bakhmatyuk, Grigorishin, Kolomoisky and Shulman, as well as their family members.
The Cypriot authorities have revoked the citizenship of 77 foreigners, including seven russian billionaires from the Forbes list. Along with them, their family members lost their citizenship.
European Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra proposes to change the tax system to stimulate green technologies. The EU also plans to revise emission standards for new vehicles by 2026.
October 21 is World Iodine Deficiency Day. Iodine is critically important for health, but 30% of the world's population lives in conditions of acute iodine deficiency, which can lead to serious health problems.
12 EU countries have called on the European Commission to support the creation of energy associations to reduce energy prices. They presented a joint document at a meeting of EU energy ministers, emphasizing the importance of cross-border cooperation.
The largest bank in Cyprus closed 20,000 accounts belonging to 7,000 Russian clients after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.
Due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon, the UN warns of the risk of a new wave of refugees to Europe. About a million Lebanese have already become internally displaced, which is 20% of the country's population.
Lyubov Sudarenkova and Yevhenia Ilienko won bronze medals at the World Rowing Championships in the junior women's double sculls. The athletes successfully passed the qualification and playoffs, losing only in the semifinals.
Australia's coal and gas exports cause more climate damage than any other country except Russia. By 2035, emissions from Australia's fossil fuel exports could increase by 50%.