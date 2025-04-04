$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15749 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28745 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64798 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213845 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122630 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391899 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310773 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213755 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244222 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131883 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213845 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391899 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254353 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310773 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3110 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14215 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45434 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72109 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57198 views
Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025: under what number

Ukrainian band Ziferblat will perform under number 5 with the song "Bird of Pray" in the first semi-final of Eurovision-2025. Together with Ukraine, Iceland, Poland and other countries will perform in the semi-final.

Society • March 28, 01:42 PM • 29834 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views
Exclusive

Is the Ministry of Justice sabotaging the Yermak-McFaul sanctions group? The Verkhovna Rada calls on law enforcement to deal with the situation

The MP calls on law enforcement officers to investigate a scheme to withdraw about $3 million from Russia's Alfa-Bank to circumvent sanctions.

Economy • February 24, 04:40 PM • 110844 views

More than 100 searches and more than a dozen detainees: drug cartel busted in large-scale operation

Law enforcement officers liquidated a criminal organization that produced amphetamine in 18 drug laboratories and legalized the funds through front men. During the searches, the law enforcement seized drugs, currency and luxury cars.

Crimes and emergencies • February 5, 08:46 AM • 24903 views

State Tax Service helped to expose scheme of legalization of interregional drug cartel's income - Kravchenko

The Tax Service helped to expose an interregional drug cartel that laundered UAH 18 million monthly through a network of drops. The criminals used more than a thousand front men to transfer funds into cryptocurrency.

Economy • February 5, 07:49 AM • 32999 views

Ukraine wins a court case in Sweden against Ukrnafta shareholders: the company is to be compensated $22 million

The Stockholm Court of Appeal has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Cypriot companies to set aside an arbitration award in the Ukrnafta case. The shareholders will have to reimburse Ukraine over USD 22 million in legal costs with interest.

Economy • February 3, 10:28 AM • 30044 views

Politico: Turkey aims to help EU replace gas transit through Ukraine

Turkey is seeking to resume energy negotiations with the EU and become an alternative route for gas supplies. The country could expand the Southern Gas Corridor and connect it to Mediterranean gas.

Economy • January 26, 05:00 PM • 76135 views

Over UAH 40 million in unpaid taxes: BES serves suspicion notice to one of the largest developers in Zakarpattia region

The BES detectives uncovered a tax evasion scheme involving the sale of 62 real estate properties. The developer sold apartments and parking spaces for cash, and then terminated the contracts by registering the property at lower prices.

Crimes and emergencies • January 23, 09:25 PM • 32284 views
Exclusive

The fraudsters tried to seize more than UAH 376 million, which was planned to be allocated for the restoration of a well-known high-rise building in Borodyanka, destroyed by Russians

The Restoration Consortium with links to Cypriot offshore companies tried to win a tender for the reconstruction of a destroyed building in Borodyanka. The CRSA rejected the company because of its dubious origin and links to criminal cases.

War • January 23, 01:47 PM • 296171 views

Kolomoisky's defense has read less than half of the volumes of criminal proceedings - BES

Kolomoisky's lawyers have studied 225 of the 550 volumes of the BES criminal proceedings. The case concerns the misappropriation of NBU funds allocated for the refinancing of Privatbank

Economy • January 19, 11:24 AM • 50625 views

Cyprus may join the Schengen area this year

Cyprus plans to finalize all technical issues to join the Schengen area by the end of 2025. The country's president announced the expected benefits for tourism and investment, but experts warn of possible complications due to the island's divided status.

News of the World • January 11, 11:28 PM • 25692 views

Laundering Russian money: the nominal owner of the online casino “PIN-UP” is detained

The nominal owner of the PIN-UP online casino, Ihor Zotko, was detained for aiding the aggressor state. It was established that the real owners were Russians who collected data on users and financed the LNR.

Crimes and emergencies • January 9, 02:52 PM • 23090 views

New rules for entering Europe: what changes await Ukrainians in 2025

And how much will you have to pay.

Society • December 31, 08:05 PM • 27269 views

Olena Zelenska on the achievements of 2024: 18 new audio guides and hundreds of books for Ukrainians in the world

In 2024, we launched 18 new Ukrainian-language audio guides to cultural sites around the world. We also donated hundreds of Ukrainian books to libraries in 8 countries as part of the Ukrainian Bookshelves project.

Culture • December 27, 03:42 PM • 24850 views

Bulgaria may not sign a security agreement with Ukraine: what is known

The leader of the largest party in Bulgaria, GERB, Boyko Borisov, refused to support the signing of a security agreement with Ukraine. The interim government appealed for a mandate from parliament, but Borisov stated that the situation had changed and the agreement was no longer appropriate.

Politics • December 20, 09:05 AM • 18510 views

Gas transit among topics of EU talks with Zelenskiy - Bloomberg

EU leaders plan to discuss with President Zelenskyy the issue of Russian gas transit through Ukraine after 2024. Slovenia and Ukraine are skeptical about the continuation of transit, but alternative options are being considered.

Economy • December 19, 01:36 PM • 18451 views

Two ferroalloy plants concealed more than a billion hryvnias from the state

The BES uncovered a tax evasion scheme by two ferroalloy plants worth UAH 1. 2 billion. The companies exported their products at reduced prices to Europe without returning the foreign currency earnings to Ukraine.

Economy • December 12, 09:35 PM • 17852 views

Ukrainian airline resumes regular flights: what is known

Starting April 2025, Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines will resume scheduled flights from its base in Chisinau. The company launches flights to 8 European destinations, including Paris, Barcelona, and Larnaca.

Society • December 12, 03:37 AM • 22002 views

Britain will help Cyprus fight illegal Russian finances

The UK will help Cyprus create a new national department to implement sanctions. The unit will track illegal Russian finances passing through Europe.

News of the World • December 11, 04:32 AM • 18055 views

Seven of Kolomoisky's planes seized in Ukraine

The court arrested 7 Boeing and Embraer aircraft worth $40 million in a tax evasion case. The planes belong to a Cypriot company linked to Kolomoisky and Boholyubov.

Economy • December 10, 06:52 PM • 25147 views

Minus one more bank: “Cominvestbank declared insolvent

The NBU declared Cominvestbank insolvent due to risky activities and unreliable reporting. The bank, which occupies 0.04% of the market, posed a threat to the interests of depositors and creditors.

Economy • December 5, 12:19 PM • 17769 views

Ukrainian businessman Bakhmatyuk and oligarch Hryhorishyn have lost their "golden passports" to Cyprus

The Cypriot authorities have cancelled the "golden passports" of 77 people, including Ukrainian businessmen. Among them are Bakhmatyuk, Grigorishin, Kolomoisky and Shulman, as well as their family members.

Economy • November 28, 10:22 AM • 16770 views

Cyprus has revoked the "golden passports" of russian billionaires from the Forbes list

The Cypriot authorities have revoked the citizenship of 77 foreigners, including seven russian billionaires from the Forbes list. Along with them, their family members lost their citizenship.

Economy • November 27, 04:04 PM • 20083 views

The European Commission sees an opportunity to reduce emissions through tax policy

European Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra proposes to change the tax system to stimulate green technologies. The EU also plans to revise emission standards for new vehicles by 2026.

Economy • October 24, 10:26 AM • 18207 views

October 21: World Iodine Deficiency Day, International Nachos Day

October 21 is World Iodine Deficiency Day. Iodine is critically important for health, but 30% of the world's population lives in conditions of acute iodine deficiency, which can lead to serious health problems.

UNN Lite • October 21, 03:07 AM • 142365 views

To reduce energy prices: 12 EU countries call for support for cross-border cooperation in the electricity sector

12 EU countries have called on the European Commission to support the creation of energy associations to reduce energy prices. They presented a joint document at a meeting of EU energy ministers, emphasizing the importance of cross-border cooperation.

News of the World • October 16, 08:36 AM • 13771 views

The largest bank in Cyprus closed 20 thousand accounts of Russians after the outbreak of war

The largest bank in Cyprus closed 20,000 accounts belonging to 7,000 Russian clients after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

War • October 5, 09:24 AM • 21365 views

UN warns of possible wave of refugees to Europe from Lebanon

Due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon, the UN warns of the risk of a new wave of refugees to Europe. About a million Lebanese have already become internally displaced, which is 20% of the country's population.

News of the World • October 3, 01:29 PM • 13728 views

Ukrainians win bronze at the World Coastal Rowing Championships

Lyubov Sudarenkova and Yevhenia Ilienko won bronze medals at the World Rowing Championships in the junior women's double sculls. The athletes successfully passed the qualification and playoffs, losing only in the semifinals.

Sports • September 19, 10:09 PM • 18413 views

Environmental pollution: russia topped the anti-rating due to energy exports, followed by Australia

Australia's coal and gas exports cause more climate damage than any other country except Russia. By 2035, emissions from Australia's fossil fuel exports could increase by 50%.

News of the World • August 12, 12:31 PM • 21742 views