Zelenskyy met with the Archbishop of Cyprus: discussed efforts to achieve peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Archbishop of Nova Justiniana and All Cyprus, Primate of the Church of Cyprus, His Beatitude George. They discussed efforts to achieve peace, reports UNN.

I informed about our efforts to achieve peace. And also for Ukraine, for our people now, during the war, humanitarian support is important - medical, food aid and resources for the restoration of religious sites. - Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine called on the Primate of the Church of Cyprus to "support us in these areas."

Grateful for every manifestation of support for our people - emphasized the Head of State.

