12:29 PM • 1304 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 5994 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 13079 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 14069 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 14165 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 14300 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 29331 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 51787 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 142498 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 221128 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Zelenskyy met with the Archbishop of Cyprus: discussed efforts to achieve peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with His Beatitude George, Archbishop of New Justiniana and All Cyprus. Efforts to achieve peace and humanitarian support for Ukraine were discussed.

Zelenskyy met with the Archbishop of Cyprus: discussed efforts to achieve peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Archbishop of Nova Justiniana and All Cyprus, Primate of the Church of Cyprus, His Beatitude George. They discussed efforts to achieve peace, reports UNN.

I informed about our efforts to achieve peace. And also for Ukraine, for our people now, during the war, humanitarian support is important - medical, food aid and resources for the restoration of religious sites.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine called on the Primate of the Church of Cyprus to "support us in these areas."

Grateful for every manifestation of support for our people

- emphasized the Head of State.

Ukraine aims to make maximum progress with clusters for accession in six months: Zelenskyy discussed with the President of Cyprus the EU presidency07.01.26, 14:05 • 908 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
charity
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Cyprus