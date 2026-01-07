Ukraine aims to make maximum progress with clusters for accession in six months: Zelenskyy discussed with the President of Cyprus the EU presidency

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
12:29 PM • 268 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 4416 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 12429 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 13303 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 13726 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 14025 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 29070 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 51549 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 141441 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 219187 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.2m/s
91%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - MeloniJanuary 7, 02:57 AM • 28055 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signedJanuary 7, 04:03 AM • 33314 views
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers07:01 AM • 5644 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigation07:23 AM • 7132 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 22569 views
Publications
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 474 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 1396 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 4424 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 61102 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 98618 views
Actual people
Andriy Sadovyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Lviv
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 34434 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 54221 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 96993 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 88752 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 83405 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Heating
Financial Times

Ukraine aims to make maximum progress with clusters for accession in six months: Zelenskyy discussed with the President of Cyprus the EU presidency

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

Ukraine is counting on accelerating progress with clusters for EU accession during Cyprus's presidency of the Council of the European Union. Strengthening sanctions against Russia and bolstering air defense were also discussed.

Ukraine aims to make maximum progress with clusters for accession in six months: Zelenskyy discussed with the President of Cyprus the EU presidency

Ukraine hopes to make maximum progress with negotiation clusters for accession to the bloc during the Cypriot presidency of the EU Council, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, writes UNN.

Cyprus's presidency of the Council of the European Union has now begun and will last throughout the first half of this year. We are working to make maximum progress during this time in opening negotiation clusters and Ukraine's accession to the European Union. We discussed this today with the President of Cyprus, and I count on productive cooperation

- Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, he also discussed with the leader of Cyprus "the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, which should remain in place as long as Russian aggression and occupation continue." "We also talked about strengthening air defense, the production and supply of drones, and Cyprus's participation in the PURL and SAFE programs. We hope that support for Ukraine will continue to be strong," the President said and thanked Cyprus and the country's president for their support.

"Ukraine will be a central priority" of the Cypriot EU presidency: Zelenskyy met with the President of Cyprus07.01.26, 12:19 • 1954 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Council of the European Union
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Cyprus