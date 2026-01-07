Ukraine aims to make maximum progress with clusters for accession in six months: Zelenskyy discussed with the President of Cyprus the EU presidency

Ukraine hopes to make maximum progress with negotiation clusters for accession to the bloc during the Cypriot presidency of the EU Council, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced following talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, writes UNN.

Cyprus's presidency of the Council of the European Union has now begun and will last throughout the first half of this year. We are working to make maximum progress during this time in opening negotiation clusters and Ukraine's accession to the European Union. We discussed this today with the President of Cyprus, and I count on productive cooperation - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, he also discussed with the leader of Cyprus "the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, which should remain in place as long as Russian aggression and occupation continue." "We also talked about strengthening air defense, the production and supply of drones, and Cyprus's participation in the PURL and SAFE programs. We hope that support for Ukraine will continue to be strong," the President said and thanked Cyprus and the country's president for their support.

"Ukraine will be a central priority" of the Cypriot EU presidency: Zelenskyy met with the President of Cyprus