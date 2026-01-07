$42.560.14
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
"Ukraine will be a central priority" of the Cypriot EU presidency: Zelenskyy met with the President of Cyprus

Kyiv • UNN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides. Cyprus will make Ukraine a central priority of its presidency of the EU Council.

"Ukraine will be a central priority" of the Cypriot EU presidency: Zelenskyy met with the President of Cyprus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides during his visit to Cyprus, as the latter announced on X, stating that "Ukraine will be a central priority of Cyprus's presidency" of the EU Council, writes UNN.

A fruitful meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy a few weeks after my visit to Kyiv. Cyprus reaffirms its unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. As a country still suffering from the consequences of an illegal invasion and prolonged military occupation, we fully understand what is at stake. Ukraine will be a central priority of our presidency, and we will work to ensure sustained support at all levels. We stand firmly with you in your work towards a just and lasting peace, firmly based on the UN Charter and fully respecting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

- Christodoulides wrote.

Zelenskyy is also expected to participate in the launch ceremony of Cyprus's EU Council presidency and hold bilateral contacts with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
War in Ukraine
António Costa
Council of the European Union
United Nations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Cyprus