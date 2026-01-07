"Ukraine will be a central priority" of the Cypriot EU presidency: Zelenskyy met with the President of Cyprus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides during his visit to Cyprus, as the latter announced on X, stating that "Ukraine will be a central priority of Cyprus's presidency" of the EU Council, writes UNN.

A fruitful meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy a few weeks after my visit to Kyiv. Cyprus reaffirms its unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. As a country still suffering from the consequences of an illegal invasion and prolonged military occupation, we fully understand what is at stake. Ukraine will be a central priority of our presidency, and we will work to ensure sustained support at all levels. We stand firmly with you in your work towards a just and lasting peace, firmly based on the UN Charter and fully respecting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. - Christodoulides wrote.

Zelenskyy is also expected to participate in the launch ceremony of Cyprus's EU Council presidency and hold bilateral contacts with European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

