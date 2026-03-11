"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements

$43.860.0351.040.33
ukenru
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 588 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 2960 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM • 16990 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 28551 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
07:44 AM • 28550 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 42560 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 113700 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 86428 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 02:11 PM • 45195 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
March 10, 12:33 PM • 46384 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
5m/s
33%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels over Tehran's threats to block oil exportsMarch 11, 04:32 AM • 35009 views
Six people died in a large bus fire in Kerzers, SwitzerlandMarch 11, 04:50 AM • 15734 views
IRGC announced the beginning of the largest phase of the operation against Israel and the USMarch 11, 05:50 AM • 28581 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 35640 views
Hungarian delegation to inspect "Druzhba" departed for Ukraine10:51 AM • 14080 views
Publications
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderate01:14 PM • 134 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costs09:01 AM • 36096 views
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costsMarch 10, 03:46 PM • 51931 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 113700 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 86428 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kharkiv
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements11:55 AM • 8454 views
"We are home": MamaRika returned to Ukraine after a three-day journey through several countriesMarch 10, 05:17 PM • 29074 views
US to launch 'Fast & Furious' themed roller coaster - what it looks likePhotoVideoMarch 10, 04:04 PM • 29650 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate eventsMarch 10, 01:12 PM • 39521 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insidersMarch 10, 11:32 AM • 45423 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
DJI Mavic
Financial Times

"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8468 views

People's Artist Ivo Bobul refuted his ex-wife's words about abortion. The singer announced that he had stopped respecting and communicating with the artist.

"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements

People's Artist of Ukraine Ivo Bobul commented on the statement of his ex-wife, singer Lilia Sandulesa, who said that while married to Bobul, she had an abortion. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bobul's comment, which he gave for the YouTube project "Alone with Glamour."

Details

So, the artist admitted that such words came as a complete surprise to him. Bobul says that he is hearing such accusations for the first time and considers them untrue. Ivo also emphasized that he does not understand why his ex-wife decided to publicly say such things.

"This is the first I've heard of it. After this interview, I stopped respecting Lilia altogether. There's so much lies there that I was just surprised where she got all this from and why she did it," the singer noted in a conversation with journalist Anna Sevastyanova.

The artist suggests that the harsh statements from his ex-wife may be dictated by old misunderstandings. Bobul recalled that he used to allow himself to make remarks to Sandulesa about her appearance, advising her to pay more attention to her looks. In his opinion, for a person performing on stage, this is an important part of the profession.

At the same time, the singer emphasized that in the past he supported his ex-partner creatively. According to him, he involved her in touring activities and organized several large concert tours with her. However, now the performer says that he feels disappointed by the situation and does not intend to maintain any relationship or communication with Lilia Sandulesa.

"I raised her from obscurity, I took her on tour, we did two very good tours. Well, I said that you need to take care of yourself, you should look good... And to be offended by that? This is the first time I've heard what she said there. I'm very offended. I don't want to see, I don't want to hear, and I don't want to know," the performer concluded.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote about how Ivo Bobul assessed Iryna Bilyk's creative path, stating that the singer remained in her usual creative direction. He believes that her audience has already grown up, but Iryna is still popular.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyUNN Lite
Musician
Ukraine