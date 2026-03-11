"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statements

People's Artist of Ukraine Ivo Bobul commented on the statement of his ex-wife, singer Lilia Sandulesa, who said that while married to Bobul, she had an abortion. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bobul's comment, which he gave for the YouTube project "Alone with Glamour."

Details

So, the artist admitted that such words came as a complete surprise to him. Bobul says that he is hearing such accusations for the first time and considers them untrue. Ivo also emphasized that he does not understand why his ex-wife decided to publicly say such things.

"This is the first I've heard of it. After this interview, I stopped respecting Lilia altogether. There's so much lies there that I was just surprised where she got all this from and why she did it," the singer noted in a conversation with journalist Anna Sevastyanova.

The artist suggests that the harsh statements from his ex-wife may be dictated by old misunderstandings. Bobul recalled that he used to allow himself to make remarks to Sandulesa about her appearance, advising her to pay more attention to her looks. In his opinion, for a person performing on stage, this is an important part of the profession.

At the same time, the singer emphasized that in the past he supported his ex-partner creatively. According to him, he involved her in touring activities and organized several large concert tours with her. However, now the performer says that he feels disappointed by the situation and does not intend to maintain any relationship or communication with Lilia Sandulesa.

"I raised her from obscurity, I took her on tour, we did two very good tours. Well, I said that you need to take care of yourself, you should look good... And to be offended by that? This is the first time I've heard what she said there. I'm very offended. I don't want to see, I don't want to hear, and I don't want to know," the performer concluded.

Recall

