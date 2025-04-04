Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat clashes have taken place. Russian invaders launched 70 air strikes and dropped 96 guided aerial bombs.
The Brovary community purchased and handed over 10 MAVIC 3 PRO and MAVIC 3T quadcopters to the military unit. The community also recently handed over a vehicle to the 95th Air Assault Brigade.
Servicemen can send and receive cargo up to 30 kg for 1 hryvnia via Nova Poshta in five frontline regions. To use the service, you need to generate a barcode in the Army+ app.
Russian troops switched from the use of armored vehicles to the tactics of small assault groups in the Kurakhove direction. The enemy also began using fiber-optic drones that are resistant to electronic warfare.
The 114th Separate Tank Brigade received 7 Toyota Hilux pickup trucks, 31 quadcopters and generators from Kyiv Oblast. This year, the total amount of assistance to the military from Kyiv region exceeded UAH 1 billion.
The defenders received drones and special equipment from the Vadym Stolar Foundation.
Russian troops are using the fog to approach Ukrainian positions in small groups near Lyman. The enemy became more active near Terny, Yampolivka and Dibrova, conducting up to 30 attacks per day.
Serhiy Rykov, an ophthalmologist, exchanged two of his paintings for a combat drone for the 72nd Brigade and supplies for 3D modeling. The doctor plans to paint a large canvas to exchange for the tank.
The Ministry of Defense has allocated UAH 1. 89 billion for the purchase of drones for combat brigades. 55% of the funds will be spent on Mavic drones with night vision, and 18% on FPV kamikazes.
Rangers of the 4th and 8th SOF regiments destroyed a platoon of Russians with three APC-82s on their territory. The operation included mining the area, the use of FPV drones and Mavic, and some of the occupiers surrendered.
The Belaya Tserkva community purchased 20 Toyota Hilux pickups for the 72nd separate Mechanized Brigade named after Chernykh Zaporozhtsev. A batch of drones and generators was also handed over to the military.
Brave1 was developed by three Ukrainian analogues of the Chinese Mavic UAV, which are already used at the front. The drones comply with NATO standards, have electronic warfare protection and automatic landing.
Kyiv-based RMA is preparing a new batch of more than 200 MAVIC 3T and FPV drones for three military brigades. The equipment is intended for reconnaissance, fire control and security on the front line.
8 Ukrainian manufacturers presented domestic drones with the characteristics of the Chinese Mavic. 6 teams successfully completed 10 km flight missions, demonstrating their developments to the military command.
Kyiv RMA has handed over 30 Mavic 3T drones and 13 electronic warfare systems to the First Presidential Brigade of the National Guard “Bureviy”. The equipment was purchased with a subvention from the regional budget to strengthen defense capabilities in the eastern part of Ukraine.
The ARMA is not complying with the court decision on the seized UAH 110. 3 million belonging to Oleksandr Yanukovych. The funds are lying on the account of the State Treasury instead of working for the benefit of the Ukrainian economy.
Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, handed over 30 DJI Mavic 3T quadcopters to the Bureviy Brigade. The drones were purchased at the expense of the regional budget and will be sent to the eastern front to fight the occupiers.
The community of Brovary donated 39 Mavic-3 drones to the Third Separate Assault Brigade. The soldiers thanked for the support, and Mayor Ihor Sapozhko expressed his gratitude to the military for their courage.
The state has purchased 20,000 drones of various models for the Defense Forces through Prozorro Market. The total cost of the purchase exceeded UAH 1.7 billion, and the number of drones purchased has doubled over the past 2.5 months.
The wog gas station network and the PRIDE community have donated almost UAH 5. 8 million to the Pritula Invisible Shield Foundation's Fund to provide National Guard units with electronic warfare systems.
The Department of defense has signed new contracts for the purchase of 4,200 DJI Mavic 3E unmanned aerial vehicles, bringing the total number of DJI Mavic unmanned aerial vehicles contracted to 8,200 sets.
The main thing for a future drone operator is the desire to learn and destroy the enemy.
The Ministry of Defense has announced the purchase of 3,000 DJI Mavic 3E and 1,000 DJI Mavic 3 Thermal UAVs through Prozorro, as part of a larger procurement of 20,000 drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
For the first time, the Ministry of Defense will purchase 20,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) through the Prozorro system. Tenders have been announced for Mavic 3E and Mavic 3 Thermal. The total cost is almost UAH 3 billion
The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine outlined the achievements of the Army of Drones over the year, including the elimination of unnecessary bureaucracy, the introduction of transparent procurement, and the creation of the world's first companies of attack UAVs.
russian troops are increasingly using different types of drones on the battlefield every day. We are talking about FVP drones, Mavic drones, and UAVs with different payloads.