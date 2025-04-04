$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15570 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28351 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64635 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213596 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122493 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391755 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310634 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213724 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244208 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255090 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

General Staff on the situation at the front: 123 combat clashes per day, the enemy carried out 70 air strikes

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat clashes have taken place. Russian invaders launched 70 air strikes and dropped 96 guided aerial bombs.

War • March 14, 08:45 PM • 35431 views

Mayor of Brovary community hands over 10 MAVICs to Armed Forces unit

The Brovary community purchased and handed over 10 MAVIC 3 PRO and MAVIC 3T quadcopters to the military unit. The community also recently handed over a vehicle to the 95th Air Assault Brigade.

Kyiv region • January 27, 05:15 PM • 27088 views

Military can send parcels for 1 hryvnia in frontline regions - Ministry of Defense

Servicemen can send and receive cargo up to 30 kg for 1 hryvnia via Nova Poshta in five frontline regions. To use the service, you need to generate a barcode in the Army+ app.

Society • January 20, 10:29 AM • 30072 views

Occupants reduced the use of armored vehicles in the Kurakhove direction: why

Russian troops switched from the use of armored vehicles to the tactics of small assault groups in the Kurakhove direction. The enemy also began using fiber-optic drones that are resistant to electronic warfare.

War • January 8, 01:56 PM • 19753 views

New aid for the defenders from Kyiv region: Toyota pickup trucks, quadcopters and generators delivered to the 114th separate brigade of the TRO

The 114th Separate Tank Brigade received 7 Toyota Hilux pickup trucks, 31 quadcopters and generators from Kyiv Oblast. This year, the total amount of assistance to the military from Kyiv region exceeded UAH 1 billion.

Politics • December 29, 10:15 AM • 48205 views

The defenders received drones and special equipment from the Vadym Stolar Foundation.

The defenders received drones and special equipment from the Vadym Stolar Foundation.

Society • December 27, 12:59 PM • 16758 views

Occupants intensified in the Liman sector: approaching in small groups

Russian troops are using the fog to approach Ukrainian positions in small groups near Lyman. The enemy became more active near Terny, Yampolivka and Dibrova, conducting up to 30 attacks per day.

War • December 27, 10:10 AM • 16318 views
Exclusive

Famous ophthalmologist exchanges paintings for drones and materials for reconstruction of military faces: how art helps the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Serhiy Rykov, an ophthalmologist, exchanged two of his paintings for a combat drone for the 72nd Brigade and supplies for 3D modeling. The doctor plans to paint a large canvas to exchange for the tank.

Society • December 20, 07:00 AM • 163696 views

The Defense Ministry has allocated almost 2 billion for drones: what will be purchased

The Ministry of Defense has allocated UAH 1. 89 billion for the purchase of drones for combat brigades. 55% of the funds will be spent on Mavic drones with night vision, and 18% on FPV kamikazes.

War • December 17, 11:23 AM • 15926 views

Minus a platoon of Russians: SOF showed combat work in the Kursk region

Rangers of the 4th and 8th SOF regiments destroyed a platoon of Russians with three APC-82s on their territory. The operation included mining the area, the use of FPV drones and Mavic, and some of the occupiers surrendered.

War • December 16, 12:31 PM • 14935 views

Kyiv region handed over 20 pickups to the 72nd brigade - Kravchenko

The Belaya Tserkva community purchased 20 Toyota Hilux pickups for the 72nd separate Mechanized Brigade named after Chernykh Zaporozhtsev. A batch of drones and generators was also handed over to the military.

Society • December 6, 06:46 PM • 23069 views

Ukrainian developers have created a domestic Mavic-Fedorov

Brave1 was developed by three Ukrainian analogues of the Chinese Mavic UAV, which are already used at the front. The drones comply with NATO standards, have electronic warfare protection and automatic landing.

War • December 3, 07:32 PM • 30985 views

Kyiv region to send more than 200 MAVIC 3T and FPV drones to Ukrainian military - Kravchenko

Kyiv-based RMA is preparing a new batch of more than 200 MAVIC 3T and FPV drones for three military brigades. The equipment is intended for reconnaissance, fire control and security on the front line.

Kyiv region • November 11, 04:47 PM • 23273 views

Ukrainian manufacturers have created a drone with Mavic characteristics: Ministry of Strategic Industry showed first demonstration flights

8 Ukrainian manufacturers presented domestic drones with the characteristics of the Chinese Mavic. 6 teams successfully completed 10 km flight missions, demonstrating their developments to the military command.

War • November 11, 02:05 PM • 18412 views

Kyiv region hands over 30 drones and 13 electronic warfare systems to Bureviy brigade

Kyiv RMA has handed over 30 Mavic 3T drones and 13 electronic warfare systems to the First Presidential Brigade of the National Guard “Bureviy”. The equipment was purchased with a subvention from the regional budget to strengthen defense capabilities in the eastern part of Ukraine.

War • October 3, 11:32 AM • 14450 views
Exclusive

Yanukovych's son's money in a "locker": ARMA ignores the law and court decisions

The ARMA is not complying with the court decision on the seized UAH 110. 3 million belonging to Oleksandr Yanukovych. The funds are lying on the account of the State Treasury instead of working for the benefit of the Ukrainian economy.

Crimes and emergencies • September 30, 09:33 AM • 117578 views

To make the number of war criminals less and less: Kyiv region hands over 30 DJI Mavic 3T drones to Bureviy brigade

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, handed over 30 DJI Mavic 3T quadcopters to the Bureviy Brigade. The drones were purchased at the expense of the regional budget and will be sent to the eastern front to fight the occupiers.

War • September 23, 01:55 PM • 15157 views

We will destroy enemies more efficiently - The Third Assault Brigade received new drones from the community of Brovary

The community of Brovary donated 39 Mavic-3 drones to the Third Separate Assault Brigade. The soldiers thanked for the support, and Mayor Ihor Sapozhko expressed his gratitude to the military for their courage.

Kyiv region • August 6, 02:33 PM • 19777 views

Ukraine has purchased 20 thousand drones through Prozorro for over UAH 1.7 billion

The state has purchased 20,000 drones of various models for the Defense Forces through Prozorro Market. The total cost of the purchase exceeded UAH 1.7 billion, and the number of drones purchased has doubled over the past 2.5 months.

War • July 23, 12:41 PM • 23992 views

WOG and the PRIDE community paid almost UAH 5.8 million per rub as part of the Pritula Invisible Shield Foundation's collection

The wog gas station network and the PRIDE community have donated almost UAH 5. 8 million to the Pritula Invisible Shield Foundation's Fund to provide National Guard units with electronic warfare systems.

Business News • June 10, 11:09 AM • 116255 views

New contracts for the acquisition of DJI Mavic have been signed: the total number of contracted UAVs is already 8,000 sets

The Department of defense has signed new contracts for the purchase of 4,200 DJI Mavic 3E unmanned aerial vehicles, bringing the total number of DJI Mavic unmanned aerial vehicles contracted to 8,200 sets.

War • May 21, 02:00 PM • 25875 views

Drones from secondary means, as it was believed at the beginning of the invasion, should become a priority: Association of UAV Schools talks about pilot training

The main thing for a future drone operator is the desire to learn and destroy the enemy.

Society • April 6, 03:22 PM • 35060 views

Ministry of Defense: "Defense Procurement Agency to purchase 4 thousand UAVs through Prozorro

The Ministry of Defense has announced the purchase of 3,000 DJI Mavic 3E and 1,000 DJI Mavic 3 Thermal UAVs through Prozorro, as part of a larger procurement of 20,000 drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

War • March 27, 11:35 AM • 27933 views

The Ministry of Defense will purchase 20,000 Mavic through the Prozorro system

For the first time, the Ministry of Defense will purchase 20,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) through the Prozorro system. Tenders have been announced for Mavic 3E and Mavic 3 Thermal. The total cost is almost UAH 3 billion

War • March 6, 06:16 PM • 33184 views

The world's first UAV strike companies and operator training: Fedorov on the achievements of the Army of Drones over the year

The Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine outlined the achievements of the Army of Drones over the year, including the elimination of unnecessary bureaucracy, the introduction of transparent procurement, and the creation of the world's first companies of attack UAVs.

War • February 8, 11:45 AM • 26123 views

Occupants are increasingly using drones on the battlefield - National Guard spokesman

russian troops are increasingly using different types of drones on the battlefield every day. We are talking about FVP drones, Mavic drones, and UAVs with different payloads.

War • February 8, 10:11 AM • 25755 views