Exclusive
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic Council
Exclusive
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Entrepreneurs embezzled millions of hryvnias on drone procurement: court chose pre-trial restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

Pre-trial restrictions have been chosen for two entrepreneurs suspected of embezzling over 90 million hryvnias during the procurement of drones for the Defense Forces. They face detention or bail in the amount of 12 and 15 million hryvnias, respectively.

Entrepreneurs embezzled millions of hryvnias on drone procurement: court chose pre-trial restrictions

Precautionary measures have been applied to two suspects in the case of embezzlement of tens of millions of hryvnias during the procurement of drones for the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Detention or an alternative - depositing UAH 12 million and, accordingly, UAH 15 million in bail.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

In the case of embezzlement of funds during the procurement of drones for the Defense Forces of Ukraine, with damages to the state budget amounting to over UAH 90 million, precautionary measures have been applied to two defendants. These are two representatives of private firms - these individuals, according to the investigation, are involved in the implementation of a criminal scheme for embezzling funds during drone procurement. By court decision, precautionary measures in the form of detention with the alternative of depositing bail in the amount of UAH 12 million and UAH 15 million, respectively, were applied to the defendants.

Context

In 2023, after the adoption of amendments to the State Budget of Ukraine, the State Special Communications Service was allocated UAH 30 billion for the purchase of drones. The head of one of the departments of the State Special Communications Service came up with a plan to embezzle part of these funds. A plan was developed according to which drones were to be supplied by pre-determined companies at inflated prices. During the tender, controlled firms were involved, which simulated competition and subsequently helped to involve the mentioned companies as "winners" in the order for the purchase of goods.

Further, the investigation found that during May-September 2023, the State Special Communications Service purchased 400 DJI Mavic 3 drones and 1300 Autel Evo Max 4T drones at prices that exceeded market prices by 70-90%. The funds from the sale of these drones were withdrawn to the accounts of controlled companies.

According to the SAP, the above actions of the suspects caused damage to the State Budget of Ukraine in the amount of over UAH 90 million.

Recall

UNN reported that two officials of the State Special Communications Service and two representatives of private companies were notified of suspicion of embezzling UAH 90 million during drone procurement. DJI Mavic 3 and Autel Evo Max 4T drones were purchased in 2023 at prices that exceeded market prices by 70-90%.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
DJI Mavic
Ukraine