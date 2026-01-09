Trump met with oil executives after the seizure of the fifth sanctioned tanker

US President Donald Trump is holding a meeting with the heads of leading oil companies at the White House. The purpose of the negotiations is to attract $100 billion in investments to restore Venezuela's oil production industry. The meeting takes place against the backdrop of increased US military control over logistical routes in the Caribbean Sea. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The US Navy and Marine Corps intercepted the oil tanker "Olina" in the Caribbean. According to the US Southern Command, this is the fifth vessel detained as part of an operation to block the supply of sanctioned oil products. The agency stated that "there is no safe haven for criminals."

The intensification of actions at sea was a continuation of the Trump administration's policy after the removal of Nicolás Maduro from power. The President emphasized that from now on, foreign companies will operate in Venezuela under the direct patronage of the United States, and not the local government.

We don't want you to deal with Venezuela. You will work with the United States - Trump said, guaranteeing investors "complete security."

Criticism and economic risks

The administration's plan drew sharp criticism from human rights organizations and experts. Tyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen's energy program, called US actions against Maduro "violent imperialism." In his opinion, Trump seeks to transfer control over Venezuelan resources to billionaires, shifting financial risks to American taxpayers.

Slocum noted that while the state covers the risks of oil giants, ordinary Americans continue to suffer from high electricity and heating tariffs, without receiving real benefits from the expansion into the Venezuelan market.

Details of the White House meeting

The event in the East Room was accompanied by a number of informal episodes. Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson was seen among the guests, whose presence at the White House was linked to a private dinner.

During the negotiations, Donald Trump interrupted the discussion to show those present and the press the construction of a new large ballroom on the site of the former East Wing. The President expressed regret that the premises were not yet ready, as this would have allowed more than a thousand industry leaders to be invited to the meeting. Looking at the construction through the window, Trump called the view "unusual" and invited journalists to join the tour, but media representatives remained in their seats.

The White House administration is expected to determine in the near future a list of companies that will be granted the right to extract heavy oil in Venezuela.

