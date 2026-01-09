Trump met with oil executives after the seizure of the fifth sanctioned tanker

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
08:32 PM • 1182 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
03:56 PM • 10639 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 17645 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 18295 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 16741 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 17752 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 12794 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 12780 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 8898 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 12886 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.9m/s
79%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Identities of all those killed in Russia's night attack on Kyiv established - prosecutor's officeJanuary 9, 11:40 AM • 8680 views
Even took bribes in cars: SBI notified a Rivne TCC official of suspicionPhotoVideoJanuary 9, 12:53 PM • 4394 views
The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotationJanuary 9, 01:57 PM • 10611 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout UkraineJanuary 9, 03:08 PM • 10785 views
Ukraine warned Poland about the threat of an Oreshnik strike - media03:51 PM • 6042 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 58588 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 86759 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 60508 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 82849 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 106437 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Kyrylo Budanov
John Healey
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 58424 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 61027 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 82577 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 100974 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 141550 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat

Trump met with oil executives after the seizure of the fifth sanctioned tanker

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Donald Trump is meeting with oil executives to raise $100 billion to restore oil production in Venezuela. This comes amid increased US military control in the Caribbean and criticism from human rights activists.

Trump met with oil executives after the seizure of the fifth sanctioned tanker

US President Donald Trump is holding a meeting with the heads of leading oil companies at the White House. The purpose of the negotiations is to attract $100 billion in investments to restore Venezuela's oil production industry. The meeting takes place against the backdrop of increased US military control over logistical routes in the Caribbean Sea. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The US Navy and Marine Corps intercepted the oil tanker "Olina" in the Caribbean. According to the US Southern Command, this is the fifth vessel detained as part of an operation to block the supply of sanctioned oil products. The agency stated that "there is no safe haven for criminals."

Detention of Russian tanker Olina in the Caribbean: First details on the US operation09.01.26, 15:15 • 3556 views

The intensification of actions at sea was a continuation of the Trump administration's policy after the removal of Nicolás Maduro from power. The President emphasized that from now on, foreign companies will operate in Venezuela under the direct patronage of the United States, and not the local government.

We don't want you to deal with Venezuela. You will work with the United States

- Trump said, guaranteeing investors "complete security."

Criticism and economic risks

The administration's plan drew sharp criticism from human rights organizations and experts. Tyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen's energy program, called US actions against Maduro "violent imperialism." In his opinion, Trump seeks to transfer control over Venezuelan resources to billionaires, shifting financial risks to American taxpayers.

US Senate restricts Trump from military action against Venezuela without congressional approval08.01.26, 20:09 • 5186 views

Slocum noted that while the state covers the risks of oil giants, ordinary Americans continue to suffer from high electricity and heating tariffs, without receiving real benefits from the expansion into the Venezuelan market.

Details of the White House meeting

The event in the East Room was accompanied by a number of informal episodes. Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson was seen among the guests, whose presence at the White House was linked to a private dinner.

During the negotiations, Donald Trump interrupted the discussion to show those present and the press the construction of a new large ballroom on the site of the former East Wing. The President expressed regret that the premises were not yet ready, as this would have allowed more than a thousand industry leaders to be invited to the meeting. Looking at the construction through the window, Trump called the view "unusual" and invited journalists to join the tour, but media representatives remained in their seats.

The White House administration is expected to determine in the near future a list of companies that will be granted the right to extract heavy oil in Venezuela. 

Trump administration withdraws from 66 international organizations, continuing to move away from global cooperation08.01.26, 15:04 • 5724 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
Heating
Electricity
Venezuela
Tucker Carlson
Donald Trump
United States