US Senate restricts Trump from military action against Venezuela without congressional approval

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

The US Senate voted to prohibit President Trump from taking further military action against Venezuela without congressional approval. This vote was procedural but indicates support for a resolution expected next week.

The US Senate voted to prohibit US President Donald Trump from taking further military action against Venezuela without congressional approval. This was reported by Axios, according to UNN.

The Senate voted to prohibit President Trump from taking further military action in Venezuela without congressional approval after the US seized the country's leader 

- the publication writes.

Trump demands Venezuela kick out China and Russia, partner only with US on oil - ABC News07.01.26, 08:58 • 4596 views

It is noted that the vote was procedural, but indicates that there is sufficient support in the Senate to pass the resolution, which is expected next week.

Then it still has to be considered by the House. The White House said Trump would veto the measure

 - adds the publication.

Recall

More than 100 people died as a result of US airstrikes on Venezuela during the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

