US Senate restricts Trump from military action against Venezuela without congressional approval

The US Senate voted to prohibit US President Donald Trump from taking further military action against Venezuela without congressional approval. This was reported by Axios, according to UNN.

It is noted that the vote was procedural, but indicates that there is sufficient support in the Senate to pass the resolution, which is expected next week.

Then it still has to be considered by the House. The White House said Trump would veto the measure - adds the publication.

More than 100 people died as a result of US airstrikes on Venezuela during the capture of Nicolas Maduro.