United States Senate

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 6274 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14070 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55530 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 197887 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114312 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376836 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301289 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212390 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243472 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254743 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247642 views

Republicans pushed through the Senate the beginning of debates on a multi-trillion dollar budget plan for Trump's agenda

Republicans in the US Senate have voted to begin debate on Trump's budget plan, which includes tax cuts and increased spending on immigration and military needs.

News of the World • April 4, 11:00 AM • 5148 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.

War • April 4, 08:18 AM • 145857 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has lost more than 4,000 tanks, said General Christopher Cavoli. He also dismissed the possibility of Ukraine's defeat in the war.

War • April 4, 03:29 AM • 114296 views

The US Senate has passed a budget bill to avoid a shutdown

The United States Senate has passed a bill that provides funding for the federal government for the next six months. This decision avoided the shutdown of government agencies.

News of the World • March 14, 10:37 PM • 17141 views

The risk of shutdown is increasing: Democrats promise to block the bill to prevent the government from shutting down

Democrats in the US Senate will block the Republican bill on government funding. In order to prevent a shutdown, they propose adopting a short-term plan.

Politics • March 13, 03:33 AM • 105265 views

US House passes bill to avert government shutdown

Republicans passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown and fund federal agencies through September. Bipartisan support from the Senate is needed for final passage.

News of the World • March 11, 11:43 PM • 9646 views

“Doing Putin's dirty work": Senate Majority Leader Schumer criticizes Trump and Vance

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Trump and Vance after meeting with Zelensky. Schumer emphasized that Democrats will continue to fight for freedom and democracy.

War • February 28, 08:02 PM • 31881 views

Zelenskyy meets with bipartisan US Senate delegation, discusses extension of military aid

The President of Ukraine met with a bipartisan delegation of the U. S. Senate in Washington. They discussed military assistance, security guarantees and prospects for ending the war.

Politics • February 28, 04:35 PM • 30287 views

Senators from Trump's party express concerns about Musk's DOGE to White House chief of staff

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles meets with Republicans to discuss cuts to the Musk-led Government Performance and Results Administration. Senators demand more transparency about changes in federal agencies.

News of the World • February 27, 10:57 AM • 20430 views

US House of Representatives approves Trump-backed trillion-dollar spending bill

The U. S. House of Representatives passed the budget bill by 2 votes. The plan calls for $2 trillion in spending cuts over 10 years and includes $4.5 trillion in tax breaks.

News of the World • February 26, 09:59 AM • 24033 views

Hegseth, Trump adviser avoid calling Russia the aggressor in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Defense Secretary Hegseth and National Security Advisor Waltz refused to call Russia the aggressor in the war against Ukraine. Trump's advisors avoided direct answers, calling the situation “complicated.

War • February 24, 02:21 PM • 25735 views

U.S. Senate recognizes Trump's henchman as new FBI director

Kesh Patel was confirmed as FBI Director by a narrow 51-49 margin in the Senate. The appointment comes amidst a sweeping change in the bureau since Trump's return to the White House.

News of the World • February 20, 09:21 PM • 26291 views

Japan's Economy Minister plans visit to the US to negotiate tariffs

Japanese Economy Minister Eji Muto is planning a visit to the United States to negotiate duty exemptions. Japan emphasizes the importance of its high-quality steel and aluminum for the US market.

News of the World • February 20, 11:59 AM • 20273 views

“Success is possible": Zelensky on starting work with Trump's team

The Ukrainian team began working with Donald Trump's team on a special agreement between the two countries. Zelenskyy had a phone call with Trump and met with senior US officials before the Munich conference.

War • February 16, 02:35 AM • 36988 views

Zelensky met with US senators: what they talked about

The President of Ukraine met with a bipartisan delegation from the U. S. Senate at the Munich Security Conference. The parties discussed military support, economic cooperation and the development of critical minerals.

Economy • February 14, 03:49 PM • 26883 views

US Senate confirms Kennedy Jr. as HHS Secretary despite criticism

The U. S. Senate has confirmed Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health by a margin of 4 votes. The environmental lawyer with no medical experience will lead the US healthcare system despite criticism of his views on vaccination.

News of the World • February 13, 07:39 PM • 24398 views

US Senate approves new Attorney General - Trump's ally Pam Bondi

The Republican majority of the US Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as US Attorney General by a vote of 54-46. Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, is a staunch ally of Donald Trump and represented him during his first impeachment.

News of the World • February 5, 06:57 AM • 23190 views

Oil company CEO Chris Wright to head the US Department of Energy

The US Senate confirmed Chris Wright as Secretary of Energy by 59 votes to 38. The appointment was controversial due to his ties to the oil sector and contributions to Trump's campaign.

News of the World • February 4, 04:02 AM • 25772 views

U.S. Senator Menendez sentenced to 11 years in prison for bribery and corruption

Bob Menendez was convicted of a long-term corruption scheme with representatives of other countries. The former influential Democrat reportedly received bribes in the form of gold bars and $480,000 in cash.

News of the World • January 30, 02:20 PM • 24673 views

The new US Treasury Secretary insists on the introduction of universal import tariffs

Scott Bessent, the newly appointed US Treasury Secretary, proposes to introduce universal tariffs on imports, starting at 2. 5%. The tariffs are planned to be gradually increased every month to allow businesses to adapt.

News of the World • January 28, 04:14 PM • 28389 views

Senate confirms Scott Bessent as US Treasury Secretary

Scott Bessent became the new U. S. Treasury Secretary with 68 votes in favor in the Senate. His economic plan envisages a reduction in the budget deficit, GDP growth, and an increase in oil production.

News of the World • January 28, 05:45 AM • 29319 views

The US Senate has approved a new Secretary of Homeland Security: Christie Noem will head the department

Christie Noem has been confirmed by the US Senate as Secretary of Homeland Security by a vote of 59 to 34. The 53-year-old Republican will be in charge of immigration policy, border control, and countering cyber threats.

News of the World • January 25, 08:14 PM • 35494 views

Hegseth moves closer to Pentagon chief: senators vote to advance his nomination

The U. S. Senate has voted to advance Pete Hegseth's nomination for Secretary of Defense by a 51-49 vote. The final confirmation vote for the former Fox News host and U.S. military veteran will take place on Friday.

News of the World • January 24, 07:13 AM • 37176 views

Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as CIA Director

John Ratcliffe became the new CIA director after a vote in the US Senate with a result of 74 in favor and 25 against. Democrats expressed concerns about his political impartiality.

News of the World • January 23, 11:20 PM • 30402 views

US Secretary of State Rubio calls Russia an aggressor and “wants the war to end”

Marco Rubio called Russia an aggressor and said it is necessary to end the war. The new Secretary of State believes that both sides must make concessions to achieve peace.

War • January 21, 06:34 AM • 122077 views

US Senate votes to confirm Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

Marco Rubio has become the new US Secretary of State, having received unanimous support from the Senate - 99 votes in favor. He will be responsible for key issues, including the war in Ukraine and countering Chinese influence.

News of the World • January 21, 01:54 AM • 37333 views

US plans to invest in new weapons technologies based on experience of war in Ukraine - Hegseth

US Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth has stated the need to invest in new military technologies. Decisions will be made based on the experience of using technology in the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

War • January 15, 07:48 AM • 31255 views

Trump wants the “most favorable” end to the war for Ukraine

Pentagon Secretary nominee Pete Hagel announced the Trump administration's intention to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, they want to make it as beneficial as possible for Ukrainians.

War • January 14, 09:42 PM • 81767 views

Trump's Greenland plan: House Republicans seek support for a bill on possible purchase

Trump's allies in the House of Representatives are seeking support for the Make Greenland Great Again Act. The document will allow the president to start negotiations with Denmark on the purchase of Greenland on January 20, 2025.

News of the World • January 14, 07:21 AM • 25255 views

Congress officially approves Trump's victory in the US presidential election

The US Congress has officially confirmed Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. The counting of 304 electoral votes went without objection, and the inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

News of the World • January 6, 07:23 PM • 24554 views