Republicans in the US Senate have voted to begin debate on Trump's budget plan, which includes tax cuts and increased spending on immigration and military needs.
General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.
Since the beginning of the war, Russia has lost more than 4,000 tanks, said General Christopher Cavoli. He also dismissed the possibility of Ukraine's defeat in the war.
The United States Senate has passed a bill that provides funding for the federal government for the next six months. This decision avoided the shutdown of government agencies.
Democrats in the US Senate will block the Republican bill on government funding. In order to prevent a shutdown, they propose adopting a short-term plan.
Republicans passed a bill to prevent a government shutdown and fund federal agencies through September. Bipartisan support from the Senate is needed for final passage.
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Trump and Vance after meeting with Zelensky. Schumer emphasized that Democrats will continue to fight for freedom and democracy.
The President of Ukraine met with a bipartisan delegation of the U. S. Senate in Washington. They discussed military assistance, security guarantees and prospects for ending the war.
White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles meets with Republicans to discuss cuts to the Musk-led Government Performance and Results Administration. Senators demand more transparency about changes in federal agencies.
The U. S. House of Representatives passed the budget bill by 2 votes. The plan calls for $2 trillion in spending cuts over 10 years and includes $4.5 trillion in tax breaks.
Defense Secretary Hegseth and National Security Advisor Waltz refused to call Russia the aggressor in the war against Ukraine. Trump's advisors avoided direct answers, calling the situation “complicated.
Kesh Patel was confirmed as FBI Director by a narrow 51-49 margin in the Senate. The appointment comes amidst a sweeping change in the bureau since Trump's return to the White House.
Japanese Economy Minister Eji Muto is planning a visit to the United States to negotiate duty exemptions. Japan emphasizes the importance of its high-quality steel and aluminum for the US market.
The Ukrainian team began working with Donald Trump's team on a special agreement between the two countries. Zelenskyy had a phone call with Trump and met with senior US officials before the Munich conference.
The President of Ukraine met with a bipartisan delegation from the U. S. Senate at the Munich Security Conference. The parties discussed military support, economic cooperation and the development of critical minerals.
The U. S. Senate has confirmed Robert Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health by a margin of 4 votes. The environmental lawyer with no medical experience will lead the US healthcare system despite criticism of his views on vaccination.
The Republican majority of the US Senate confirmed Pam Bondi as US Attorney General by a vote of 54-46. Bondi, a former Florida attorney general, is a staunch ally of Donald Trump and represented him during his first impeachment.
The US Senate confirmed Chris Wright as Secretary of Energy by 59 votes to 38. The appointment was controversial due to his ties to the oil sector and contributions to Trump's campaign.
Bob Menendez was convicted of a long-term corruption scheme with representatives of other countries. The former influential Democrat reportedly received bribes in the form of gold bars and $480,000 in cash.
Scott Bessent, the newly appointed US Treasury Secretary, proposes to introduce universal tariffs on imports, starting at 2. 5%. The tariffs are planned to be gradually increased every month to allow businesses to adapt.
Scott Bessent became the new U. S. Treasury Secretary with 68 votes in favor in the Senate. His economic plan envisages a reduction in the budget deficit, GDP growth, and an increase in oil production.
Christie Noem has been confirmed by the US Senate as Secretary of Homeland Security by a vote of 59 to 34. The 53-year-old Republican will be in charge of immigration policy, border control, and countering cyber threats.
The U. S. Senate has voted to advance Pete Hegseth's nomination for Secretary of Defense by a 51-49 vote. The final confirmation vote for the former Fox News host and U.S. military veteran will take place on Friday.
John Ratcliffe became the new CIA director after a vote in the US Senate with a result of 74 in favor and 25 against. Democrats expressed concerns about his political impartiality.
Marco Rubio called Russia an aggressor and said it is necessary to end the war. The new Secretary of State believes that both sides must make concessions to achieve peace.
Marco Rubio has become the new US Secretary of State, having received unanimous support from the Senate - 99 votes in favor. He will be responsible for key issues, including the war in Ukraine and countering Chinese influence.
US Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth has stated the need to invest in new military technologies. Decisions will be made based on the experience of using technology in the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.
Pentagon Secretary nominee Pete Hagel announced the Trump administration's intention to end the war in Ukraine. According to him, they want to make it as beneficial as possible for Ukrainians.
Trump's allies in the House of Representatives are seeking support for the Make Greenland Great Again Act. The document will allow the president to start negotiations with Denmark on the purchase of Greenland on January 20, 2025.
The US Congress has officially confirmed Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. The counting of 304 electoral votes went without objection, and the inauguration is scheduled for January 20.