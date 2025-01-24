ukenru
Actual
Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as CIA Director

Senate confirms John Ratcliffe as CIA Director

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30299 views

John Ratcliffe became the new CIA director after a vote in the US Senate with a result of 74 in favor and 25 against. Democrats expressed concerns about his political impartiality.

The U.S. Senate confirmed John Ratcliffe as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency with votes from both parties. The decision was not made unanimously. This was reported by The Hill and Associated Press , UNN reported.

Details

It is noted that the United States Senate on Thursday, January 23, confirmed John Ratcliffe as CIA Director, a candidate nominated by US President Donald Trump.

Trump has chosen a new CIA director - John Ratcliffe will lead the US intelligence agency13.11.24, 07:11 • 19840 views

The results of the vote were as follows: 74 in favor and 25 against, with many Democrats not supporting his confirmation. 

According to The Hill , earlier this week, some politicians commented on the candidacy of John Ratcliffe . In particular, Senate Majority Leader John Thune mentioned Ratcliffe's previous experience as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and on the House Intelligence Committee.

He will bring valuable knowledge and experience to his new position

- said John Thun.

"Mr. Ratcliffe brings the right experience and the right approach to the CIA, and I look forward to working with him in his new position," added Senator Thune.

Republicans had hoped to confirm Ratcliffe by Tuesday or Wednesday, but Democrats blocked his confirmation at the last minute.

For example, Senator Chris Murphy pointed to the "serious concerns" of some of his Democratic colleagues about Ratcliffe's willingness to distance himself from the president's political interests while serving as head of the intelligence community in 2020.

Radcliffe clearly promised that he would keep the CIA apolitical and would not fire any agency employee because of political preferences or opposition to the president

- writes AR.

As CIA director, Ratcliffe will have a number of issues to address as a matter of priority, some of which were addressed during last week's hearing. He spoke about his desire to strengthen the agency's intelligence gathering capabilities and his support for Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows for the unauthorized surveillance of foreign targets.

Recall

John Ratcliffe said that the risk of a US conflict with a nuclear power is growing because of the war in Ukraine. He also called the current situation the most difficult for US national security in history.

Trump announces the new Cabinet of Ministers of his administration21.01.25, 00:25 • 35896 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
central-intelligence-agencyCentral Intelligence Agency
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

