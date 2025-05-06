Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

After the 2024 event, celebrities once again visited the Metropolitan Museum in New York for the annual Met Gala. This year, the dress code for the event was "Tailored for You," which encouraged guests to favor tailoring and menswear in their outfits on the runway, UNN writes, citing Pitchfork.

Details

The Costume Institute Benefit (also known as the Met Gala) 2025 celebrates the new Costume Institute exhibition "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton joined Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year's gala, and LeBron James was honorary chairman.



Among those present were Zendaya, Charli XCX, Lana Del Rey, Bad Bunny, Cardi B, Lauryn Hill, Rihanna, Chappell Roan, Doechii, André 3000, Janelle Monáe, ROSÉ, Clairo, Rosalía, Doja Cat, Madonna, FKA twigs, Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson and other celebrities.

The news of the evening was that Rihanna appeared on the Met Gala runway, announcing that she was pregnant with her third child by A$AP Rocky, the co-chair of the event.

