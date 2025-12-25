$42.100.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

US President Donald Trump's influence has diminished, despite previous successes. His party suffered a defeat, ratings fell, and Republicans began to openly challenge him.

Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic

US President Donald Trump is losing his influence among Americans and even within the Republican Party. The Atlantic writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that when Trump returned to power, he and his team issued more than 140 executive orders, while the US president tamed Congress, dismantled a significant part of the federal bureaucracy, and subjugated influential institutions.

But as the end of 2025 approaches, Trump's influence seems much diminished. His party suffered a defeat in recent elections. His poll numbers, even on his key issues – the economy, immigration – have plummeted. He seems to have lost touch with what led to his election, instead focusing on projects both petty and self-aggrandizing

- the article says.

The authors point out that while Americans are concerned about the affordability of services, Trump and his family have made a huge profit from his time in office.

Republicans have begun to openly and repeatedly challenge him. Democrats have begun to outmaneuver him. The Jeffrey Epstein scandal has once again erupted with uncomfortable revelations and unanswered questions. And from time to time, Trump seems to have trouble even staying awake

- the publication writes.

The authors add that every president is a "lame duck" from the moment he takes the oath for the second time. However, many have been able to delay their fall until the midterm elections. At the same time, no Republican currently dares to even utter the word "2028" (the year of the next US presidential election - ed.) for fear of provoking Trump, and the fastest way to become a "lame duck" is to lose one's own party.

Recall

Throughout 2025, US President Donald Trump demonstrated unpredictable and confused behavior, raising questions about the state of his mental health.

Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News poll14.12.25, 19:06 • 19400 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

