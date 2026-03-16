$44.140.0350.670.29
ukenru
05:55 PM • 4190 views
A working group has been established in Ukraine to resume airport operations
05:43 PM • 10124 views
EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos
Exclusive
04:39 PM • 10136 views
Do houseplants purify the air in your home: truth and myths
Exclusive
03:36 PM • 12722 views
Is Russia preparing to attack the Baltic states? Experts assess the risks
02:52 PM • 13414 views
Fuel market in Ukraine is stable, excitement subsides - Svyrydenko met with representatives of the largest gas station chainsPhoto
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 21528 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
March 16, 01:13 PM • 12125 views
EU sanctions nine responsible for Bucha massacre - Russian general on the list
Exclusive
March 16, 11:08 AM • 15489 views
Why patients are asked to sign "waivers of claims" before starting treatment and whether this has legal force - explained by a medical lawyer
March 16, 05:44 AM • 26389 views
"One Battle After Another" Triumphs at the 98th Academy Awards: Full List of WinnersPhoto
Exclusive
March 15, 06:40 PM • 48952 views
Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
0m/s
55%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 31211 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customsMarch 16, 11:53 AM • 24775 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 21710 views
Iraq announces new oil export route amid Strait of Hormuz closure03:07 PM • 12245 views
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the week04:16 PM • 9860 views
Publications
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the week04:16 PM • 9946 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 21528 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 21756 views
Criminal negligence or corrupt interest: why Vladyslav Suvorov does not react to violations at customsMarch 16, 11:53 AM • 24823 views
Largest dog breeds in the worldMarch 16, 10:19 AM • 31258 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Great Britain
Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sean Penn received an Oscar and missed the awards ceremony, choosing Ukraine over the ceremony - MediaMarch 16, 06:56 AM • 30986 views
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner denied sex tape conspiracyMarch 15, 10:00 AM • 41773 views
Reuters investigation reveals Banksy's real nameMarch 14, 12:47 PM • 46082 views
"Zorepad" united legends: Buzhynska and Pavlik presented an unexpected romantic duetVideoMarch 13, 09:04 PM • 52102 views
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber kicked off Oscar weekend at a party in Beverly HillsMarch 13, 07:15 PM • 45831 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Heating
Film

EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10146 views

European Commissioner Marta Kos announced technical negotiations on all EU accession clusters. G7 allies are modernizing Ukraine's energy sector against Russian attacks.

EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos

The European Union will continue to support Ukraine and is working to strengthen its energy system, despite Russia's attempts to use international crises to divide allies. The EU is also preparing to take a new step in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This was stated by EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, as reported by UNN.

While the war in the Middle East continues, Russia hopes to find fatigue and division. Today at the Council of Foreign Ministers, I emphasized that we must prove the opposite.

– Kos noted.

According to her, the European Union, together with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and partners from G7 countries, is working to modernize the Ukrainian energy system so that it can withstand Russian attacks.

We are moving forward together with Denys Shmyhal and G7 partners in modernizing Ukraine's energy system so that it can withstand Russian attacks.

– the Eurocommissioner emphasized.

Kos also reported that in the near future, the EU will take a new step in Ukraine's European integration process.

Tomorrow we will take another step on Ukraine's reform path to the EU by opening technical negotiations on all remaining clusters.

– she stated.

Recall

Today in Brussels, the second ministerial meeting of the Ukraine Energy Coordinating Group, the so-called "Energy Ramstein", took place. As reported by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine needs at least 5.4 billion euros from a broader financial support package of 90 billion euros to start implementing the National Resilience Plan.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
European Union
Brussels
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal