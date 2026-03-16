EU to open technical negotiations on next clusters for Ukraine tomorrow - Marta Kos

The European Union will continue to support Ukraine and is working to strengthen its energy system, despite Russia's attempts to use international crises to divide allies. The EU is also preparing to take a new step in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. This was stated by EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, as reported by UNN.

While the war in the Middle East continues, Russia hopes to find fatigue and division. Today at the Council of Foreign Ministers, I emphasized that we must prove the opposite. – Kos noted.

According to her, the European Union, together with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and partners from G7 countries, is working to modernize the Ukrainian energy system so that it can withstand Russian attacks.

We are moving forward together with Denys Shmyhal and G7 partners in modernizing Ukraine's energy system so that it can withstand Russian attacks. – the Eurocommissioner emphasized.

Kos also reported that in the near future, the EU will take a new step in Ukraine's European integration process.

Tomorrow we will take another step on Ukraine's reform path to the EU by opening technical negotiations on all remaining clusters. – she stated.

Recall

Today in Brussels, the second ministerial meeting of the Ukraine Energy Coordinating Group, the so-called "Energy Ramstein", took place. As reported by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine needs at least 5.4 billion euros from a broader financial support package of 90 billion euros to start implementing the National Resilience Plan.