Power outage

Odesa is considering postponing autumn school holidays due to possible problems with electricity and heating in winter. The last week of October will be dedicated to reviewing material without tests or homework.
Emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in all regions of Ukraine, except for Donetsk and parts of Chernihiv regions. These are the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation in Ukraine and Russian strikes on the energy system with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of global unity to end the war and strengthen Ukrainian air defense before winter.
According to Ukrenergo's command, emergency power outages have been applied in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.
The Ministry of Energy has provided recommendations on the safe use of electrical appliances after power supply is restored. Following these rules will help reduce the risk of overloading the power system and protect appliances from voltage fluctuations.
Disruptions in electricity distribution have occurred in Sumy and the Sumy district. The cause was Russian shelling, as reported by "Sumyoblenergo."
Emergency power outages in Ukraine are caused by Russian attacks on energy facilities, which leads to unstable operation of new connection schemes. YASNO calls for limiting the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours to avoid outages.
Naftogaz Group reported three massive attacks on Ukraine's gas infrastructure in the last seven days. The enemy struck thermal power plants, gas production facilities in Kharkiv Oblast, and critical infrastructure in Sumy and Chernihiv Oblasts.
As a result of Russian night drone attacks on energy facilities, consumers in several regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, were left without power. Morning emergency power outages in six regions have been canceled, and restoration work is underway.
In the regions of Ukraine where emergency power outages were introduced in the morning, they have begun to be canceled. In particular, emergency shutdowns have been canceled in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
Emergency power outages have expanded to additional regions, now totaling at least six. Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions are already implementing emergency shutdown schedules as instructed by Ukrenergo.
On the morning of October 15, emergency power outages were introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine. In particular, this applies to Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions.
Kyivvodokanal is normalizing pressure in the water supply network after an accident in the energy network. Energy workers have eliminated the damage, electricity supply to consumers on the right bank is already being restored, and full water supply is planned to be provided within 2-3 hours.
DTEK reported that energy workers have identified the cause of the accident in Kyiv and plan to restore electricity to all homes in the coming hours. Some consumers in Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts temporarily remain without power due to increased load on the energy system.
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis regarding financial support for Ukraine and reparational loans. The protection of Ukrainian energy infrastructure and the 19th package of sanctions against Russia were discussed.
Consumers on the right bank of Kyiv receive water at reduced pressure due to power outages. Energy workers are working to stabilize operations and restore service supply.
In Kyiv, power went out in three districts, including the center and Lybidska. The subway switched to backup power due to a short-term voltage drop, but all stations are currently operating normally.
Due to an accident on high-voltage lines in Kyiv, power outages occurred in Pecherskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts. DTEK energy workers are already working to restore power supply.
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, with a government team, the head of the NBU, and representatives of Naftogaz, is working in the USA. The delegation is participating in the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, discussing energy, sanctions, and cooperation with the USA.
At some stations of the Kyiv Metro, the voltage briefly dropped due to power supply interruptions. The system switched to backup power, and all stations are currently operating normally.
Due to network overload, a problem occurred at one of Kyiv's energy facilities. Electricity is partially absent in Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Pecherskyi districts.
After the attack of Ukrainian drones on the sea oil terminal in Feodosia, a large-scale fire continues, six tanks are burning. The smoke plume from the fire stretched for 36 km and reached the Kerch Peninsula.
DTEK announced the cancellation of emergency power outages in the Kyiv region. Earlier, Ukrenergo introduced them in Brovary, Obukhiv, and Boryspil districts.
Kyiv Metro denied information about the absence of light at stations, including "Arsenalna" and "Khreshchatyk". All stations are operating without failures, and the disseminated information is fake.
Emergency power outages have been introduced in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and partially in Kirovohrad, Kyiv, and Cherkasy regions. In Zaporizhzhia region, only industrial consumers have been cut off, while hourly outages are in effect in Chernihiv region.
Ukrenergo has introduced emergency power outages in Brovary, Obukhiv, and Boryspil districts of Kyiv region. In Sumy, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, and Donetsk regions, emergency shutdown schedules are in effect.
Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in Sumy, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, and Donetsk regions. The duration of the power outage cannot be precisely calculated, as this is an emergency situation caused by the military aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.
Energy workers are undergoing first aid training as part of the "Protection of Ukrenergo Repairmen" program from the FAST project and the Andriy Matiukha Foundation. The training will cover over 1,500 energy workers across the country who risk their lives daily.
The IAEA calls on Ukraine and Russia for a local ceasefire around the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This is necessary to restore the external power supply to the station, which has been operating on diesel generators since September 23.
Ukrposhta has launched a network of its own parcel lockers, which allow receiving and sending parcels, operating in autonomous mode. By New Year, 100 parcel lockers will appear in Kyiv and Odesa.