ATESH movement reported sabotage at the headquarters of a Russian brigade in Severodonetsk

A sabotage act was carried out against Russian military personnel in the area of occupied Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk Oblast. This was stated by representatives of the underground movement "ATESH", writes UNN.

Details

According to the partisans, agents destroyed a transformer that supplied electricity to the headquarters of the 123rd Artillery Brigade of the Russian army. As a result, the facility was left without electricity.

ATESH claims that after the sabotage, the communication systems and part of the headquarters' equipment stopped working. Because of this, the unit temporarily lost the ability to coordinate actions, transmit orders, and carry out operational management of personnel.

Russian army massively withdraws equipment deep into the rear due to increasing losses near the front line - "ATESH"