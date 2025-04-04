Andrii Sybiha

Sybiha and Szijjártó agreed on a new round of consultations. The parties discussed ways to resolve issues in the relationship, Ukraine is looking for solutions.
Minister Sybiga emphasized that Russia is an obstacle to peace. Ukraine insists on stopping attacks on civilian infrastructure and needs increased pressure on the Russian Federation.
Peter Szijjártó announced a planned meeting with Andriy Sybiha on April 4. Sybiga confirmed his readiness for dialogue.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced a new aid package from South Korea in the amount of 100 million dollars. During the meeting, they discussed countering cooperation between Russia and North Korea.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukrainian soldiers are defending Europe from Russian aggression. He added that in order to stop the Russian Federation, real pressure on Moscow is needed.
The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine and support in the fight against Russian aggression. Rutte also stressed the need to increase defense spending.
A Ukrainian delegation may come to the USA this week to discuss an agreement on minerals. The agreement is important for the American and Ukrainian people.
The NATO Secretary General stated that those guilty of crimes in Bucha must be punished. But the primary task is to end the war and establish lasting peace in Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine emphasized that the issue of joining NATO does not appear in the agreement on minerals with the United States. Ukraine is working with the United States on a mutually beneficial text of the agreement.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that in 2025, Germany will provide Ukraine with 7 billion euros in military aid. 8.25 billion euros are also planned until 2029.
Ukraine is ready to start the first cluster of negotiations on joining the EU, working on this issue. Ukraine's integration into NATO is also ongoing, which is an important issue.
Ukraine has received a new text of the agreement on mineral resources from the United States and has started processing it. It is important that the agreement meets the interests of both parties and does not contradict European integration.
Kyiv is interested in a partnership with the United States to achieve a just peace. Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine received from the United States the text of an agreement on mineral resources.
Lithuania is ready to join the "coalition of the willing" to help Ukraine. Kęstutis Budrys called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation through sanctions and the use of frozen assets.
Russia continues to attack energy facilities, despite the ceasefire agreement. This morning, a strike damaged a facility in Kherson, leaving 45,000 residents without electricity.
Kęstutis Budrys stated that Russia remains a threat to NATO and Europe. The Kremlin is ready to use force to achieve its goals, therefore, Russia needs to be deterred.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine received a new text of the agreement on mineral resources from the United States and has already held the first round of consultations. Ukraine is determined to conclude a document that meets the interests of both parties.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded about the crimes of the Russian occupiers in Bucha. Sybiha emphasized that the world is shocked by the atrocities committed by the Russians in 2022, and justice must be inevitable.
Ukraine rejects any Russian demands aimed at weakening its defense and blocking its accession to NATO. Moscow seeks to destroy the Ukrainian state, seize resources and exploit its potential.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Ukraine's level of accession to the EU's foreign policy decisions is high, which is an important criterion for negotiations. The opening of a new negotiation cluster is expected.
Ivan Vyhivskyi declared UAH 1,465,392 in income for 2024, his salary amounted to UAH 1,455,920. The couple owns land, a rented house and significant funds in their accounts.
Ihor Degnera, head of the State Labor Service, declared UAH 1,470,889 in income for 2024, including salary and trade union payments. His wife declared UAH 417,000 in income.
Ukraine achieved alignment with the EU's foreign policy by 95% in 2024 and 100% in 2025. The next step is to open the "External Relations" negotiation cluster.
The Verkhovna Rada canceled the report of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha on the negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Instead, they offered a representative of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.
Andriy Sybiha, during a visit to Kharkiv with colleagues from Norway, said that Russia seeks to continue the war. He stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow.
The Speaker closed the Verkhovna Rada meeting after the podium was blocked by deputies. The reason was the consideration of the law on the responsibility of government officials for ignoring calls to the Rada.
The first meeting of the committee on the establishment of the Claims Review Commission for Ukraine took place in The Hague. Ukraine demands compensation for damages from the Russian Federation since 2014 in the amount of more than $1 trillion.
Norway calls for clear agreements with Russia, taking into account the experience of previous negotiations. It is important to pay attention to details and be realistic.
According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, Norway is one of the leaders in supporting Ukraine. The aid includes support for the government, municipalities and society.
On March 27, a summit of the "coalition of the willing" will take place in Paris, where they will discuss the urgent needs of Ukraine and the future security infrastructure. The meeting is a continuation of efforts to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.