Andrii Sybiha

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7036 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14711 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55930 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198618 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114675 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377506 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301704 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212439 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243506 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254753 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118813 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 198618 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 377506 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247936 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301704 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10504 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35588 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63900 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49933 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120252 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Andrii Sybiha

Ukrainian politician (born 1975)
News by theme

Ukraine and Hungary will hold a new round of negotiations next week - Sybiha

Sybiha and Szijjártó agreed on a new round of consultations. The parties discussed ways to resolve issues in the relationship, Ukraine is looking for solutions.

Politics • April 4, 12:01 PM • 4406 views

Sybiga at the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation to force it to peace

Minister Sybiga emphasized that Russia is an obstacle to peace. Ukraine insists on stopping attacks on civilian infrastructure and needs increased pressure on the Russian Federation.

War • April 4, 10:14 AM • 5476 views

Sybiga and Sybiha plan to meet today: the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry wants a thorough discussion

Peter Szijjártó announced a planned meeting with Andriy Sybiha on April 4. Sybiga confirmed his readiness for dialogue.

Politics • April 4, 06:24 AM • 5234 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced a new aid package from South Korea in the amount of 100 million dollars. During the meeting, they discussed countering cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Politics • April 3, 06:22 PM • 10982 views

Ukrainian soldiers are defending not only Ukraine, but also Europe - Sybiha

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha stated that Ukrainian soldiers are defending Europe from Russian aggression. He added that in order to stop the Russian Federation, real pressure on Moscow is needed.

War • April 3, 04:56 PM • 11668 views

"Let's discuss military aid for Ukraine": Rutte told what issues will be raised during the NATO meeting

The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine and support in the fight against Russian aggression. Rutte also stressed the need to increase defense spending.

War • April 3, 09:51 AM • 12211 views

Minerals deal: American minister announced a possible visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the USA

A Ukrainian delegation may come to the USA this week to discuss an agreement on minerals. The agreement is important for the American and Ukrainian people.

Economy • April 3, 06:21 AM • 6184 views

So that Putin does not try to seize even a square kilometer again: Rutte on establishing lasting peace in Ukraine

The NATO Secretary General stated that those guilty of crimes in Bucha must be punished. But the primary task is to end the war and establish lasting peace in Ukraine.

War • April 2, 04:30 PM • 25856 views

There is no NATO issue in the agreement on minerals, and there never was - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine emphasized that the issue of joining NATO does not appear in the agreement on minerals with the United States. Ukraine is working with the United States on a mutually beneficial text of the agreement.

Politics • April 1, 06:33 PM • 13500 views

Germany will allocate €7 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025 - Baerbock

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated that in 2025, Germany will provide Ukraine with 7 billion euros in military aid. 8.25 billion euros are also planned until 2029.

War • April 1, 01:43 PM • 25796 views

Ukraine is ready to open the first cluster of negotiations on joining the EU - Minister of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine is ready to start the first cluster of negotiations on joining the EU, working on this issue. Ukraine's integration into NATO is also ongoing, which is an important issue.

Politics • April 1, 12:52 PM • 21106 views

It is important to reach a text that meets the interests of both parties: Sybiha on the agreement with the USA

Ukraine has received a new text of the agreement on mineral resources from the United States and has started processing it. It is important that the agreement meets the interests of both parties and does not contradict European integration.

Economy • April 1, 12:45 PM • 26207 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Ukraine sees a chance to speed up peace through partnership with the USA

Kyiv is interested in a partnership with the United States to achieve a just peace. Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine received from the United States the text of an agreement on mineral resources.

Politics • April 1, 12:29 PM • 17099 views

Lithuania confirmed its readiness to join the "coalition of the willing" and calls for increased pressure on Russia

Lithuania is ready to join the "coalition of the willing" to help Ukraine. Kęstutis Budrys called for increased pressure on the Russian Federation through sanctions and the use of frozen assets.

War • April 1, 10:25 AM • 20976 views

Russia continues to attack Ukraine's energy facilities despite the ceasefire agreement - Minister of Foreign Affairs

Russia continues to attack energy facilities, despite the ceasefire agreement. This morning, a strike damaged a facility in Kherson, leaving 45,000 residents without electricity.

War • April 1, 09:27 AM • 15791 views

Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Russia remains a long-term threat to NATO and Europe

Kęstutis Budrys stated that Russia remains a threat to NATO and Europe. The Kremlin is ready to use force to achieve its goals, therefore, Russia needs to be deterred.

Politics • April 1, 09:19 AM • 8850 views

Ukraine will work with the US to reach a mutually acceptable text of the agreement on minerals - Sybiha

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine received a new text of the agreement on mineral resources from the United States and has already held the first round of consultations. Ukraine is determined to conclude a document that meets the interests of both parties.

Economy • April 1, 08:59 AM • 122297 views

Moral earthquake for humanity: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded about the crimes of the Russians in Bucha

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminded about the crimes of the Russian occupiers in Bucha. Sybiha emphasized that the world is shocked by the atrocities committed by the Russians in 2022, and justice must be inevitable.

Society • March 31, 09:50 AM • 38636 views

Sybiga: Ukraine will not accept any demands that make it weak against the Russian Federation

Ukraine rejects any Russian demands aimed at weakening its defense and blocking its accession to NATO. Moscow seeks to destroy the Ukrainian state, seize resources and exploit its potential.

War • March 30, 05:38 PM • 50158 views

Ukraine is getting closer to the EU: the level of accession to decisions has reached almost 100% - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that Ukraine's level of accession to the EU's foreign policy decisions is high, which is an important criterion for negotiations. The opening of a new negotiation cluster is expected.

Politics • March 30, 07:22 AM • 36220 views

Head of the National Police Vyhivskyi declared more than UAH 1.4 million in income

Ivan Vyhivskyi declared UAH 1,465,392 in income for 2024, his salary amounted to UAH 1,455,920. The couple owns land, a rented house and significant funds in their accounts.

Economy • March 30, 06:08 AM • 37401 views

Head of the State Labor Service Degnera declared more than UAH 1.4 million in income for 2024

Ihor Degnera, head of the State Labor Service, declared UAH 1,470,889 in income for 2024, including salary and trade union payments. His wife declared UAH 417,000 in income.

Economy • March 30, 05:22 AM • 33847 views

Ukraine has achieved 100% alignment with the EU's foreign policy and defense strategies

Ukraine achieved alignment with the EU's foreign policy by 95% in 2024 and 100% in 2025. The next step is to open the "External Relations" negotiation cluster.

Politics • March 29, 07:25 PM • 41103 views

There will be no report from Sybiha in the Rada on the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, despite the MPs' demand - MP

The Verkhovna Rada canceled the report of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sybiha on the negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Instead, they offered a representative of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

Politics • March 28, 08:00 AM • 37789 views

It is necessary to increase pressure on Moscow to force peace: Sybiha, together with colleagues from Norway, visited the sites of shelling in Kharkiv

Andriy Sybiha, during a visit to Kharkiv with colleagues from Norway, said that Russia seeks to continue the war. He stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow.

War • March 27, 04:34 PM • 28081 views

The Council meeting was closed due to the blocking of the podium by people's deputies: what is known

The Speaker closed the Verkhovna Rada meeting after the podium was blocked by deputies. The reason was the consideration of the law on the responsibility of government officials for ignoring calls to the Rada.

Politics • March 27, 10:02 AM • 35066 views

Negotiations on the establishment of the Claims Review Commission for Ukraine have started in The Hague

The first meeting of the committee on the establishment of the Claims Review Commission for Ukraine took place in The Hague. Ukraine demands compensation for damages from the Russian Federation since 2014 in the amount of more than $1 trillion.

War • March 26, 10:38 PM • 17993 views

Important to agree on the "small print" - Norwegian Foreign Minister on negotiations with Russia

Norway calls for clear agreements with Russia, taking into account the experience of previous negotiations. It is important to pay attention to details and be realistic.

Politics • March 26, 01:00 PM • 24480 views

Norway will provide Ukraine with assistance in the amount of 8 billion dollars - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, Norway is one of the leaders in supporting Ukraine. The aid includes support for the government, municipalities and society.

Politics • March 26, 12:44 PM • 22516 views

Sybiha outlines key themes of "coalition of the willing" summit in Paris

On March 27, a summit of the "coalition of the willing" will take place in Paris, where they will discuss the urgent needs of Ukraine and the future security infrastructure. The meeting is a continuation of efforts to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

War • March 26, 12:36 PM • 31435 views