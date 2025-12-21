MFA of Ukraine demands punishment for xenophobic incidents against Ukrainians in Poland

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated the unacceptability of the disgraceful treatment of Ukrainians in Poland and called for a fair punishment of those guilty of xenophobic manifestations. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Details

The Minister said that he raised this issue during negotiations with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski in Poland during the visit of the President of Ukraine. According to him, the Polish side assured that it is reacting and will react to such cases appropriately.

I received assurances that the Polish side is reacting and will react appropriately. I thank my colleague and the Polish authorities for this. Our peoples and our countries deserve good-neighborly relations of strategic partnership. It is in our common interests to prevent and react to such hostility - emphasized the minister.

And he also added: "As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, I insist on a fair punishment for those who allow themselves xenophobic attacks against Ukrainians both in Poland and in other countries. The Ukrainian people certainly did not deserve such treatment. I believe that several exemplary cases of responsibility for such actions can show everyone else that such behavior cannot and will never be the norm in a civilized European society."

The entire consular vertical has been instructed to monitor all such cases particularly carefully and to react promptly and principledly, protecting the rights of Ukrainians.

"We will not tolerate this," the official concluded.

Recall

In Poland, an increase in hate crimes against Ukrainians has been recorded. From January to July 2025, the police registered 543 such cases, which is 41% more than in 2024.