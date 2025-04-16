$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 14462 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 59089 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 34219 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 39326 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 47027 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 86901 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 79656 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35137 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60356 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 108927 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

+16°
5.8m/s
51%
Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 63167 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 83013 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 47111 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 25290 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 19414 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 59106 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 83059 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 86911 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 79667 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 180750 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 47154 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 27727 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 28848 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 30275 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 32636 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Exclusive

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Spring 2025 began with abnormal heat and a lack of precipitation. Climatologist Vira Balabukh predicts a hot summer with increased fire danger and new temperature records.

Society • 10:31 AM • 38916 views

What will the weather be like in Ukraine for Easter: weather forecaster announces the forecast

An anticyclone will bring sunny weather to Ukraine.

Weather and environment • 09:29 AM • 4802 views

Variable cloudiness and light rain: which regions of Ukraine will be pleased with the weather on April 16

On April 16, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. Light rains are predicted in the western, northern and central regions, the temperature during the day is 16-21°.

Society • April 16, 03:58 AM • 3292 views

2024 was the warmest year in Europe's history - C3S and WMO report

2024 was the warmest year in Europe since records began, with record high temperatures. Storms and floods led to deaths and widespread destruction.

Society • April 15, 08:40 PM • 3102 views

Weather in Ukraine on April 15: spring warmth and variable cloudiness are expected

In Kyiv +16°C-+18°C, without precipitation. In the West +17°C -+19°C, possible rain. In the East +17°C-+19°C, partly cloudy and without precipitation.

Weather and environment • April 15, 04:39 AM • 3894 views
Ukrainians are expected to have a spring week: Easter will be warm

Warm spring weather with light rain is expected in Ukraine. Comfortable +18-22 degrees are forecast for Easter, and up to +25 in the west of the country.

Weather and environment • April 14, 09:55 AM • 3997 views

A warm start to the week is expected: weather forecast in Ukraine for April 14

On Monday, Ukraine will have comfortable spring weather, with temperatures up to +17°. Only in the west are local rains possible, in other regions no precipitation is expected.

Weather and environment • April 14, 04:15 AM • 4313 views

Whaling season canceled in Iceland due to economic situation

Icelandic whaling company Hvalur has canceled the season due to falling prices in Japan and economic uncertainty. The situation will be reviewed next year.

News of the World • April 13, 02:18 PM • 8324 views

Foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in Central Europe: countries close borders to contain the virus

Hungary and Slovakia are suffering from foot-and-mouth disease, which has led to the closure of borders with neighboring countries. Authorities are trying to contain the spread of the disease among livestock.

News of the World • April 13, 01:46 PM • 11579 views

Warm weather without precipitation is expected in Ukraine on April 13

On April 13, warm and dry weather will prevail in Ukraine. Air temperature will range from +9 to +18°C, depending on the region, no precipitation is expected.

Weather and environment • April 13, 05:05 AM • 4812 views

Yellow level of danger: Weather forecasters warn of frosts in Kyiv and the region

On the night of April 12-13, weather forecasters warn of frost in Kyiv and the region. The temperature will drop to -5°C, in Kyiv – to 0-2°C. A yellow level of danger has been announced.

Society • April 12, 01:40 PM • 7676 views

Minister of the Environment: the dismantling of the sarcophagus is postponed due to the Russian attack on the Chernobyl NPP

Due to damage to the confinement at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, plans to dismantle unstable structures have been suspended. The radiation background is stable, and damage analysis is ongoing jointly with the EBRD.

War • April 12, 10:15 AM • 125216 views

Weather has improved in Mykolaiv region: restrictions have been lifted on the roads

Due to improved weather conditions in Mykolaiv region, restrictions on traffic movement have been lifted, which were introduced due to snowfall. The day before, a traffic jam formed on the M-14 highway.

Society • April 12, 06:41 AM • 10299 views

Last cool day: what the weather will be like today

In Ukraine, April 12 is expected to be cloudy with clearings. Rain is possible in the eastern, western and southern regions, in some places with sleet, air temperature during the day from +7 to +13.

Weather and environment • April 12, 04:27 AM • 13097 views

London: housing estate becomes a “newt's paradise” by combining nature and new buildings

In London, the new Kidbrooke Village development has become a thriving ecosystem for people and wildlife. Through collaboration with environmentalists, developers have created a harmonious environment.

UNN Lite • April 11, 04:33 PM • 34146 views

6 years of "Kamianska Sich": during the war, the park suffered losses of UAH 107 billion

"Kamyanska Sich" National Park Celebrates its 6th Anniversary. During the Occupation, Russians Stole Property, the Director Was Held Captive. Losses from the Actions of the Russians Exceed 107 Billion UAH.

Society • April 11, 01:26 PM • 8009 views

April snowfalls paralyzed the south: Kherson and Mykolaiv regions are suffering

Due to abnormal snowfalls in the south of Ukraine, traffic is difficult, there are snowdrifts and traffic jams. In the Kherson region, about 2,500 subscribers are without electricity, and in the Mykolaiv region, rescuers are helping ambulances.

Kyiv region • April 11, 12:59 PM • 9212 views

"Not a spring mood at all": Traffic is complicated in Mykolaiv region due to snowfall, including towards Odesa

In the Mykolaiv region, traffic is difficult on some roads due to deteriorating weather conditions. Traffic from Mykolaiv towards Odesa is especially difficult, and traffic towards the village of Nechayane is blocked.

UNN-Odesa • April 11, 10:49 AM • 3394 views

Spring weather returns to Ukraine: forecast for Palm Sunday and Easter

Warm weather is expected in Ukraine this weekend. Sunny weather and +10...+15 degrees are predicted for Palm Sunday, and +14...+20 degrees for Easter, preliminarily.

Weather and environment • April 11, 09:55 AM • 9336 views

A traffic jam formed on the highway in Mykolaiv region due to snow

Due to complicated weather conditions in Mykolaiv region, a traffic jam formed on the M-14 highway near the village of Zelene. Traffic is blocked for all types of transport.

Society • April 11, 09:00 AM • 7994 views

South is suffering from bad weather: trees have fallen in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson are covered with snow

Bad weather is raging in the south: in Odesa, the wind knocked down trees on the tracks, the movement of trams was suspended. In Mykolaiv and Kherson, snow and ice made traffic difficult.

Society • April 11, 05:57 AM • 4458 views

Winter in the middle of spring: weather forecast for today

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, today in Ukraine it will be cloudy and cold, precipitation in the form of sleet is expected. In the southern, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions, gusts of wind are 15-20 m/s.

Weather and environment • April 11, 03:54 AM • 4826 views
Exclusive

There are up to 50 sites for storing demolition waste in Ukraine - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee

There are up to 50 sites in Ukraine for the storage of demolition waste caused by Russian aggression.

War • April 10, 01:57 PM • 143060 views

Remnants of wet snow and frost are expected tomorrow: then - spring returns

On April 11, Ukraine will have night frosts of 0-4 degrees, during the day from +1 to +11. Wet snow in the south, storm wind. From April 12, warming, on Palm Sunday +12+17.

Kyiv • April 10, 09:57 AM • 10450 views

In the highlands of the Carpathians, up to a meter of snow fell in April

In the Carpathians, up to one meter of snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi. Rescuers warn of deteriorating weather conditions in the highlands.

Society • April 10, 05:54 AM • 10734 views

Wet snow, rain and ice are expected throughout Ukraine: Weather forecasters warn of worsening weather on April 10

On April 10, wet snow, rain and ice are expected on the roads in Ukraine. Air temperature will range from +1 to +10 degrees, depending on the region.

Weather and environment • April 10, 03:29 AM • 12203 views
Exclusive

Spring frosts: expert told how bad weather can affect the harvest of fruit trees

April frosts can negatively affect the yield of fruit trees, especially apricots, throughout Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv and Zakarpattia regions may be most affected.

Economy • April 9, 04:38 PM • 218212 views

Weather ухудшение: ice, snowstorms and strong wind in Ukraine on April 10

On April 10, Ukraine is expected to experience deteriorating weather conditions, including strong winds, snow, ice and snowstorms. Rescuers urge drivers and pedestrians to be careful.

Society • April 9, 02:45 PM • 18810 views

Mackerel stocks on the brink: overfishing has led to catastrophic consequences

The mackerel population in the North-East Atlantic is declining rapidly due to overfishing quotas. Experts are calling for alternative seafood options.

News of the World • April 9, 12:50 PM • 10154 views

Winter does not retreat: disappointing weather forecast for April 10

On April 10, snow, strong wind and short-term blizzards are expected in Ukraine. The air temperature during the day will fluctuate between +1…+10 °C, and at night frosts up to -4°C.

Society • April 9, 09:13 AM • 11281 views