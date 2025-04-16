Spring 2025 began with abnormal heat and a lack of precipitation. Climatologist Vira Balabukh predicts a hot summer with increased fire danger and new temperature records.
An anticyclone will bring sunny weather to Ukraine.
On April 16, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. Light rains are predicted in the western, northern and central regions, the temperature during the day is 16-21°.
2024 was the warmest year in Europe since records began, with record high temperatures. Storms and floods led to deaths and widespread destruction.
Warm spring weather with light rain is expected in Ukraine. Comfortable +18-22 degrees are forecast for Easter, and up to +25 in the west of the country.
Icelandic whaling company Hvalur has canceled the season due to falling prices in Japan and economic uncertainty. The situation will be reviewed next year.
Hungary and Slovakia are suffering from foot-and-mouth disease, which has led to the closure of borders with neighboring countries. Authorities are trying to contain the spread of the disease among livestock.
Due to damage to the confinement at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, plans to dismantle unstable structures have been suspended. The radiation background is stable, and damage analysis is ongoing jointly with the EBRD.
In Ukraine, April 12 is expected to be cloudy with clearings. Rain is possible in the eastern, western and southern regions, in some places with sleet, air temperature during the day from +7 to +13.
In London, the new Kidbrooke Village development has become a thriving ecosystem for people and wildlife. Through collaboration with environmentalists, developers have created a harmonious environment.
"Kamyanska Sich" National Park Celebrates its 6th Anniversary. During the Occupation, Russians Stole Property, the Director Was Held Captive. Losses from the Actions of the Russians Exceed 107 Billion UAH.
Due to abnormal snowfalls in the south of Ukraine, traffic is difficult, there are snowdrifts and traffic jams. In the Kherson region, about 2,500 subscribers are without electricity, and in the Mykolaiv region, rescuers are helping ambulances.
Warm weather is expected in Ukraine this weekend. Sunny weather and +10...+15 degrees are predicted for Palm Sunday, and +14...+20 degrees for Easter, preliminarily.
Bad weather is raging in the south: in Odesa, the wind knocked down trees on the tracks, the movement of trams was suspended. In Mykolaiv and Kherson, snow and ice made traffic difficult.
There are up to 50 sites in Ukraine for the storage of demolition waste caused by Russian aggression.
On April 11, Ukraine will have night frosts of 0-4 degrees, during the day from +1 to +11. Wet snow in the south, storm wind. From April 12, warming, on Palm Sunday +12+17.
In the Carpathians, up to one meter of snow fell on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi. Rescuers warn of deteriorating weather conditions in the highlands.
April frosts can negatively affect the yield of fruit trees, especially apricots, throughout Ukraine. Kyiv, Kharkiv and Zakarpattia regions may be most affected.
The mackerel population in the North-East Atlantic is declining rapidly due to overfishing quotas. Experts are calling for alternative seafood options.
On April 10, snow, strong wind and short-term blizzards are expected in Ukraine. The air temperature during the day will fluctuate between +1…+10 °C, and at night frosts up to -4°C.