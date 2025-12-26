Blizzards and black ice: real winter weather is coming to Ukraine

$42.150.05
December 25, 04:14 PM • 14858 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 53413 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 56581 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 70325 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 35137 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 26473 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 20141 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 65768 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 82005 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 35621 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Publications
Exclusives
MPs propose to approve new Ukrainian orthography and strengthen protection of linguistic space: draft resolution registeredDecember 25, 07:56 PM • 11839 views
Russia convicts anti-war activist and Putin critic - mediaDecember 25, 08:06 PM • 4524 views
Nuclear blackmail and manipulation: Putin announces negotiations with the US on the fate of the occupied ZNPP without UkraineDecember 25, 08:32 PM • 4646 views
Occupiers are solidifying Crimea's digital isolation: mobile internet will be permanently slowed down - CNSDecember 25, 09:59 PM • 4040 views
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is known11:34 PM • 4098 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 48094 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 81999 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 66492 views
Blizzards and black ice: real winter weather is coming to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

On Friday, December 26, cloudy weather with snow is expected in most of Ukraine, and black ice will form on the roads. The air temperature will reach 0-5 degrees below zero, and wind gusts of up to 15-20 m/s will cause blizzards.

Blizzards and black ice: real winter weather is coming to Ukraine

On Friday, December 26, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with snow. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather will be truly wintery, as atmospheric fronts from the north will cause cloudy skies, snow will fall during the day throughout Ukraine, except for the far west, and ice will form on the roads.

Air currents will move from the northwest at a speed of 7-12 m/s, at night in the northern regions, during the day in Ukraine, except for Zakarpattia, we expect wind gusts of up to 15-20 m/s, which will cause blizzards. As for the temperature background, due to increased cloudiness, the frost will weaken somewhat, so ... daytime highs throughout the country will reach 0..5 degrees below zero

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with snow on Friday. The air temperature will be 0°...+2°.

A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–2822.12.25, 13:25 • 27339 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine