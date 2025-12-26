Blizzards and black ice: real winter weather is coming to Ukraine

On Friday, December 26, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with snow. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the weather will be truly wintery, as atmospheric fronts from the north will cause cloudy skies, snow will fall during the day throughout Ukraine, except for the far west, and ice will form on the roads.

Air currents will move from the northwest at a speed of 7-12 m/s, at night in the northern regions, during the day in Ukraine, except for Zakarpattia, we expect wind gusts of up to 15-20 m/s, which will cause blizzards. As for the temperature background, due to increased cloudiness, the frost will weaken somewhat, so ... daytime highs throughout the country will reach 0..5 degrees below zero - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with snow on Friday. The air temperature will be 0°...+2°.

