Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the series

Capcom

The video game Resident Evil Requiem has become the fastest-selling game in the long-running zombie franchise, UNN reports with reference to NME.

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Resident Evil Requiem was released on February 27, and last weekend, publishers Capcom confirmed that this survival horror has already sold over 6 million copies in its first two weeks, "making it the fastest game in the series to reach this milestone."

The 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake and 2017's Biohazard took about eleven months to sell six million copies before eventually becoming two of the most popular Resident Evil games of all time (15.8 million and 15.4 million units, respectively).

Resident Evil Requiem is currently the second-highest-rated game of 2026 (according to Metacritic) and one of the highest-rated user-reviewed games of all time.

Following the incredibly successful release, Capcom confirmed that several post-launch updates are in development. "Players will be able to enjoy an enhanced survival horror atmosphere thanks to a combination of intense fear and thrilling action, made possible by the two main characters," the press release states. "Moving forward, Capcom plans to implement several measures, such as ongoing support and additional in-game content, so that players can continue to enjoy the game for longer."

"In addition, the Resident Evil series will celebrate its 30th anniversary on March 22. Capcom is preparing various plans for this anniversary to delight fans of the series, such as a collaboration between Universal Studios Japan and Resident Evil Requiem in 2026, as well as orchestral concerts in Japan, the USA, and Europe," the press release states.

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