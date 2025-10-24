$41.900.14
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16542 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29073 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23398 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 27992 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24551 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40922 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25682 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20034 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28173 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76084 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Publications
Exclusives
News by theme
Tesla is losing market share: sales are falling due to competition, old models, and Musk's policies – Bloomberg

Tesla's sales fell by 13% in the first half of 2025, with the company losing ground in the US, Europe, and China. This is due to increased competition, an outdated model lineup, and reduced government subsidies.

Auto • October 24, 06:49 PM • 1882 views
Cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover cut UK car production by 27% - Sky News

A cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover caused a five-week production halt, leading to a 27% reduction in overall car production in the UK. Losses from the attack are estimated at £1.9 billion, marking the lowest September production figures since 1952.

Economy • October 24, 01:40 PM • 2174 views
Yves Klein's monochrome painting sold in France for 18.4 million euros

A painting by the famous artist Klein was sold in France for over 18 million euros. The painting has no images or landscapes; it is entirely monochrome, featuring a blue color patented by the artist.

Culture • October 24, 01:23 PM • 2706 views
A scheme for illegal cryptocurrency laundering was created: two men in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicionVideo

Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia notified two individuals of suspicion who organized a fraudulent scheme for illegal cryptocurrency acquisition. They defrauded a German citizen of 60,000 USDT Tokens.

Society • October 24, 12:49 PM • 2096 views
Lionel Messi extended his contract with Inter Miami before the World CupVideo

Lionel Messi has extended his contract with Inter Miami until 2028, remaining in the US ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This move confirms his participation in competitive football until the 2026 World Cup and fuels interest in the sport in the US, increasing the club's valuation.

Sports • October 23, 05:59 PM • 3464 views
250 kg of heroin imported into Georgia disguised as wet wipesVideo

Georgian police seized 250 kg of heroin that was attempted to be smuggled into the country disguised as wet wipes. The drugs were found in 2907 packages of hygiene products during an inspection in Batumi.

Crimes and emergencies • October 23, 05:08 PM • 3154 views
Ukrainian defense industry gets its own brand ZBROYA: Ministry of Defense explains the meaning and goals of the project

The Ministry of Defense spoke about the Ukrainian national weapons brand ZBROYA, which will officially represent Ukraine at the international level.

Technologies • October 23, 03:59 PM • 2500 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideo

Singer Anna Trincher found herself at the center of a scandal after showing a Russian-language book on social media. She explained that the books were ordered by her assistant, and she herself reads exclusively in Ukrainian.

Society • October 23, 03:24 PM • 36373 views
Smuggling worth UAH 17 million: in Lviv region, phones and perfumes were transported under the guise of sausage productsPhoto

In the Lviv region, a smuggling operation involving premium phones and perfumes worth almost UAH 17 million was uncovered. The goods were attempted to be imported from Poland under the guise of sausage products. A resident of Yavoriv district concealed over 400 mobile phones and almost 3,500 bottles of perfume in a minivan.

Society • October 23, 02:41 PM • 2966 views
OpenAI's ChatGPT Atlas announces new browser features

OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser that challenges Google Chrome. The company has already announced a number of new improvements, including tab groups, an ad blocker, and changes to key AI features.

Technologies • October 23, 02:20 PM • 2032 views
PepsiCo Ukraine, together with the Your Support Charitable Foundation, helps restore the Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery: doctors received medical equipment worth over UAH 36 millionPhoto

The Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, the largest specialized cardiac surgery clinic in Ukraine, was damaged as a result of a missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. More than 1,000 operations and 20,000 consultations were performed here annually.

Business News • October 23, 01:48 PM • 8106 views
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London in two bold looks: photosPhoto

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London, changing into two revealing outfits: a sheer corset and a beaded mini-dress. Among the guests were Kate Moss, FKA Twigs, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and John Galliano.

UNN Lite • October 23, 12:24 PM • 42966 views
Electronic Arts blocked access to games for residents of some regions of Ukraine: the company named the reason

Electronic Arts has restricted access to its games for users in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions and Crimea. The reason given is sanctions and embargoes, although the cities of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are controlled by Ukraine.

Society • October 23, 10:30 AM • 3256 views
PUMA MMQ Earthbreak — when sportswear becomes art

Modern fashion increasingly blurs the lines between everyday wear and art.

Business News • October 23, 09:27 AM • 1902 views
Tesla leads among used cars up to 5 years old imported to Ukraine in September 2025

In September 2025, Ukrainians purchased 8. 2 thousand used passenger cars imported from abroad, up to 5 years old, of which 55% were electric vehicles. The most popular models were Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3.

Auto • October 23, 07:24 AM • 1968 views
Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy Awareness Day and Talk Show Host Day: What else is celebrated on October 23

October 23 marks Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy Awareness Day and Kabuki Syndrome Awareness Day. This day also celebrates Talk Show Host Day and Advertising Workers' Day.

Society • October 23, 02:44 AM • 3732 views
Trail Tested, City Ready — the most fashionable GORE-TEX footwear of autumn 2025

Autumn 2025 is marked by the popularity of versatile sneakers with GORE-TEX technology, combining style and functionality. Models such as Salomon XT-6 GORE-TEX, Speedcross 3 GORE-TEX, XA Pro 3D GTX, and adidas Adistar Cushion Gore-Tex, Terrex Swift R3 GTX provide protection from bad weather and comfort.

Business News • October 22, 01:07 PM • 5416 views
Rihanna lost $36 million due to a failed fashion project with Louis Vuitton

Singer Rihanna suffered losses of $36 million due to the unsuccessful joint fashion project Fenty with Louis Vuitton. The reason for the failure was the COVID-19 pandemic and the high cost of the collections, which made them inaccessible to most fans.

Culture • October 22, 01:05 PM • 5274 views
Google lost $100 billion after OpenAI announced its Atlas browser

Shares of Alphabet Inc. , Google's owner, fell by $100 billion in market capitalization after OpenAI announced its Atlas browser. Atlas is an AI-powered web browser built on ChatGPT, which is already running on Apple computers.

Economy • October 22, 07:17 AM • 2618 views
Warner Bros. Discovery announced it is up for sale – Media

Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of HBO and CNN, announced it is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize value, which means looking for a buyer. The company has received unsolicited interest from several potential buyers for the entire company or its studio business.

News of the World • October 21, 03:53 PM • 3502 views
Sold "energetically charged" amulets: fraudsters-psychics exposed in Kyiv region

A group of fraudsters who, under the guise of psychics, sold "energetically charged" amulets using the names of famous media personalities has been exposed in the Kyiv region. Two individuals have been notified of suspicions, and three more in absentia; the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Society • October 21, 02:23 PM • 2984 views
Hermès men's line gets a new creative director: who replaced Véronique Nichanian, who held the position for almost 40 years

Grace Wales Bonner will head Hermès' men's line, replacing Véronique Nichanian, who worked for 37 years. Her first collection for the brand will be released in January 2027.

Culture • October 21, 02:01 PM • 2951 views
Toyota unveils compact Land Cruiser FJ SUV: what's knownPhoto

Toyota has officially unveiled the Land Cruiser FJ, a compact lifestyle-oriented SUV. The model is scheduled to launch in Japan in mid-2026, with a prototype to be presented to the public at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.

Auto • October 21, 10:19 AM • 4923 views
Gucci and Balenciaga owner sells cosmetics division to L'Oreal for $4.7 billion

Kering is selling its cosmetics division to L'Oreal for $4. 7 billion to reduce debt and focus on its core business. L'Oreal will acquire rights to the Gucci, Balenciaga, and other brands, as well as the perfume brand Creed.

Economy • October 20, 11:32 AM • 3440 views
Apple's new iPhone surpasses previous model in sales by 14% in the US and China

Sales of Apple's latest iPhone 17 model increased by 14% in the first 10 days in the US and China compared to the iPhone 16. Demand for the base iPhone 17 significantly exceeds last year's model due to an improved display, larger storage, and an updated A19 chip.

News of the World • October 20, 07:30 AM • 3195 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhoto

Supermodel Bella Hadid returned to the Victoria's Secret 2025 show after a six-year hiatus, showcasing two looks. She was joined by Gigi Hadid, former "angels" and new faces, as well as musical performers.

Culture • October 16, 07:27 AM • 117424 views
Mykhailo Poplavskyi: Ukrainian brand on social media

Mykhailo Poplavskyi's master class "Ukrainian brand on social media" took place at the Kyiv University of Culture.

Technologies • October 16, 06:22 AM • 2705 views