Tesla's sales fell by 13% in the first half of 2025, with the company losing ground in the US, Europe, and China. This is due to increased competition, an outdated model lineup, and reduced government subsidies.
A cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover caused a five-week production halt, leading to a 27% reduction in overall car production in the UK. Losses from the attack are estimated at £1.9 billion, marking the lowest September production figures since 1952.
A painting by the famous artist Klein was sold in France for over 18 million euros. The painting has no images or landscapes; it is entirely monochrome, featuring a blue color patented by the artist.
Law enforcement officers in Vinnytsia notified two individuals of suspicion who organized a fraudulent scheme for illegal cryptocurrency acquisition. They defrauded a German citizen of 60,000 USDT Tokens.
Lionel Messi has extended his contract with Inter Miami until 2028, remaining in the US ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This move confirms his participation in competitive football until the 2026 World Cup and fuels interest in the sport in the US, increasing the club's valuation.
Georgian police seized 250 kg of heroin that was attempted to be smuggled into the country disguised as wet wipes. The drugs were found in 2907 packages of hygiene products during an inspection in Batumi.
The Ministry of Defense spoke about the Ukrainian national weapons brand ZBROYA, which will officially represent Ukraine at the international level.
Singer Anna Trincher found herself at the center of a scandal after showing a Russian-language book on social media. She explained that the books were ordered by her assistant, and she herself reads exclusively in Ukrainian.
In the Lviv region, a smuggling operation involving premium phones and perfumes worth almost UAH 17 million was uncovered. The goods were attempted to be imported from Poland under the guise of sausage products. A resident of Yavoriv district concealed over 400 mobile phones and almost 3,500 bottles of perfume in a minivan.
OpenAI has unveiled ChatGPT Atlas, an AI-powered web browser that challenges Google Chrome. The company has already announced a number of new improvements, including tab groups, an ad blocker, and changes to key AI features.
The Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, the largest specialized cardiac surgery clinic in Ukraine, was damaged as a result of a missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. More than 1,000 operations and 20,000 consultations were performed here annually.
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday in London, changing into two revealing outfits: a sheer corset and a beaded mini-dress. Among the guests were Kate Moss, FKA Twigs, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and John Galliano.
Electronic Arts has restricted access to its games for users in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia regions and Crimea. The reason given is sanctions and embargoes, although the cities of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are controlled by Ukraine.
Modern fashion increasingly blurs the lines between everyday wear and art.
In September 2025, Ukrainians purchased 8. 2 thousand used passenger cars imported from abroad, up to 5 years old, of which 55% were electric vehicles. The most popular models were Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3.
October 23 marks Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy Awareness Day and Kabuki Syndrome Awareness Day. This day also celebrates Talk Show Host Day and Advertising Workers' Day.
Autumn 2025 is marked by the popularity of versatile sneakers with GORE-TEX technology, combining style and functionality. Models such as Salomon XT-6 GORE-TEX, Speedcross 3 GORE-TEX, XA Pro 3D GTX, and adidas Adistar Cushion Gore-Tex, Terrex Swift R3 GTX provide protection from bad weather and comfort.
Singer Rihanna suffered losses of $36 million due to the unsuccessful joint fashion project Fenty with Louis Vuitton. The reason for the failure was the COVID-19 pandemic and the high cost of the collections, which made them inaccessible to most fans.
Shares of Alphabet Inc. , Google's owner, fell by $100 billion in market capitalization after OpenAI announced its Atlas browser. Atlas is an AI-powered web browser built on ChatGPT, which is already running on Apple computers.
Warner Bros. Discovery, owner of HBO and CNN, announced it is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize value, which means looking for a buyer. The company has received unsolicited interest from several potential buyers for the entire company or its studio business.
A group of fraudsters who, under the guise of psychics, sold "energetically charged" amulets using the names of famous media personalities has been exposed in the Kyiv region. Two individuals have been notified of suspicions, and three more in absentia; the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
Grace Wales Bonner will head Hermès' men's line, replacing Véronique Nichanian, who worked for 37 years. Her first collection for the brand will be released in January 2027.
Toyota has officially unveiled the Land Cruiser FJ, a compact lifestyle-oriented SUV. The model is scheduled to launch in Japan in mid-2026, with a prototype to be presented to the public at the Japan Mobility Show 2025.
Kering is selling its cosmetics division to L'Oreal for $4. 7 billion to reduce debt and focus on its core business. L'Oreal will acquire rights to the Gucci, Balenciaga, and other brands, as well as the perfume brand Creed.
Sales of Apple's latest iPhone 17 model increased by 14% in the first 10 days in the US and China compared to the iPhone 16. Demand for the base iPhone 17 significantly exceeds last year's model due to an improved display, larger storage, and an updated A19 chip.
Supermodel Bella Hadid returned to the Victoria's Secret 2025 show after a six-year hiatus, showcasing two looks. She was joined by Gigi Hadid, former "angels" and new faces, as well as musical performers.
Mykhailo Poplavskyi's master class "Ukrainian brand on social media" took place at the Kyiv University of Culture.