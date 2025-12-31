Fake coffee from the underground and hundreds of thousands in damages: the court put an end to a high-profile case

Photo: Judiciary of Ukraine

The prosecutor's office secured a conviction in the case of an underground production of counterfeit coffee and the transfer of six cars to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

Following public prosecution by prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the court found the organizer and his accomplices guilty of establishing an underground production and sale of counterfeit coffee under the guise of products from well-known global brands. - the post states.

The court proved that without any contracts, licenses, or permits, they illegally used trademarks to produce counterfeit coffee, and sold it through the internet, retail outlets, and local markets.

During the pre-trial investigation, the following were seized: equipment for coffee production and packaging, printing and computer equipment, 187 one-kilogram packs and 1830 250-gram packages of finished products, cash, mobile phones, draft documentation, and vehicles involved in the criminal activity. - reports the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The damages caused to the true owner of the trademark were estimated at over 500,000 hryvnias. The accused voluntarily reimbursed the funds.

The court found the accused guilty under Part 3 of Article 229 and Parts 1, 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced them to 5 years of imprisonment with a probationary period. - the post emphasizes.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, a group was exposed that produced and sold counterfeit coffee under the guise of world brands, earning over 122 million UAH. During searches, equipment, cash, and 11 luxury cars were seized.