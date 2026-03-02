Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"

Ukraine, together with the leadership of the European Union, is discussing the possibility of confiscating oil from detained ships of Russia's "shadow fleet." This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

We discussed with EU representatives, with leaders from the European Commission, with EU presidents. We discussed the issue of changing European legislation accordingly to confiscate oil from detained ships of Russia's "shadow fleet." This is being discussed - said Zelenskyy.

He stated that he believes this would be the right outcome.

I believe this is the right outcome, because detention is one thing, then releasing them, in principle, will not have an impact on the shadow fleet to reduce oil or money from this oil, which then goes to the war against us. Well, there will be no such result without changing the relevant legislation - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

On March 1, Belgian armed forces, with the support of French defense forces, detained a tanker of the Russian shadow fleet. The operation was named "Blue Intruder."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Belgium's decision to confiscate a tanker from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," which, according to him, despite sanctions from the US, EU, and Great Britain, continued to illegally transport Russian oil under a false flag and with forged documents.