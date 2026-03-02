$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
02:18 PM • 324 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 1848 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 1182 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 4242 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 10783 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 19469 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 14474 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 39020 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 71924 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 66310 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.4m/s
60%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeksMarch 2, 05:15 AM • 11927 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 28694 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - mediaVideoMarch 2, 07:29 AM • 8324 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhoto09:00 AM • 17166 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 12051 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 4380 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 12220 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 19460 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 131217 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 136810 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 4006 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 6464 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 71434 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 69025 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 64227 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
The Guardian

Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

Zelenskyy stated that the issue of changing European legislation to confiscate oil from detained vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" is being discussed.

Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"

Ukraine, together with the leadership of the European Union, is discussing the possibility of confiscating oil from detained ships of Russia's "shadow fleet." This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN

We discussed with EU representatives, with leaders from the European Commission, with EU presidents. We discussed the issue of changing European legislation accordingly to confiscate oil from detained ships of Russia's "shadow fleet." This is being discussed 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He stated that he believes this would be the right outcome. 

I believe this is the right outcome, because detention is one thing, then releasing them, in principle, will not have an impact on the shadow fleet to reduce oil or money from this oil, which then goes to the war against us. Well, there will be no such result without changing the relevant legislation 

- added Zelenskyy. 

Recall 

On March 1, Belgian armed forces, with the support of French defense forces, detained a tanker of the Russian shadow fleet. The operation was named "Blue Intruder."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Belgium's decision to confiscate a tanker from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," which, according to him, despite sanctions from the US, EU, and Great Britain, continued to illegally transport Russian oil under a false flag and with forged documents.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
European Commission
European Union
France
Belgium
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine