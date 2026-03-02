Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespread

Current repairs of public roads have begun in Ukraine, and the elimination of emergency potholes on highways is underway, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and the Restoration Agency reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Current repairs of public roads have started in Ukraine. The primary restoration of road surfaces with a total area of more than 3.5 million square meters is being carried out. This is not about major repairs, but about operational repairs of the surface in priority areas where weather conditions already allow. - Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

According to the Prime Minister, these are primarily "international and national routes that provide military logistics, evacuation, delivery of humanitarian goods, life support for communities and the operation of critical infrastructure, including in frontline communities." "Currently, more than 140 brigades are involved - almost 1,000 employees," she said.

"The government will continue to increase the volume of road repairs and funding," Svyrydenko emphasized.

The Restoration Agency, in turn, indicated that they continue to "eliminate emergency potholes on highways."

"Work is underway in all regions of Ukraine, given favorable weather conditions. Since the beginning of the year, 35.7 thousand square meters of pavement damage have already been eliminated on state roads," the agency noted.

As noted, on March 1, 98 repair crews - 577 road workers - were working. "Work was carried out on ten international highways and individual sections of national routes. During the day, 4.1 thousand square meters of emergency potholes were eliminated using cold and partially hot asphalt concrete mixtures," the report says.

"For March 2, work is planned to eliminate potholes with asphalt concrete mixtures in all regions in accordance with weather conditions and the established schedule. Planned indicators, depending on weather conditions, will be at least 9 thousand square meters, the implementation of which is provided by 143 brigades (919 people). Work continues on the main state roads," the agency noted.

In conditions of martial law, frontline roads remain a priority. Due to the long-term absence of full-fledged major repairs and difficult weather conditions this winter, significant pavement destruction is observed in other regions as well. Currently, weather conditions do not allow for massive repairs. At low temperatures and high humidity, such work does not ensure proper quality and durability. As soon as weather conditions stabilize, large-scale repair work will begin. - summarized the Restoration Agency.

