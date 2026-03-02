Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespread

$43.100.11
01:33 PM • 318 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
12:02 PM • 6562 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
11:19 AM • 15543 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 12192 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 37318 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 70505 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
March 1, 05:51 PM • 65405 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 69498 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 75889 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 75801 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024March 2, 03:40 AM • 19244 views
Kryvyi Rih suffered a night attack: an enterprise was damagedMarch 2, 04:12 AM • 12267 views
Trump: US operation against Iran designed for 4-5 weeksMarch 2, 05:15 AM • 10146 views
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 26614 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhoto09:00 AM • 15186 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 550 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 8798 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:19 AM • 15541 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 129503 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 135145 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 1822 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 4256 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 70309 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 67965 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 63210 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespread

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Current repairs of public roads have started in Ukraine, eliminating emergency potholes. More than 140 brigades have been involved, and 35.7 thousand m² of pavement have been restored.

Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespread

Current repairs of public roads have begun in Ukraine, and the elimination of emergency potholes on highways is underway, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and the Restoration Agency reported on Monday, UNN writes.

Current repairs of public roads have started in Ukraine. The primary restoration of road surfaces with a total area of more than 3.5 million square meters is being carried out. This is not about major repairs, but about operational repairs of the surface in priority areas where weather conditions already allow.

- Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

According to the Prime Minister, these are primarily "international and national routes that provide military logistics, evacuation, delivery of humanitarian goods, life support for communities and the operation of critical infrastructure, including in frontline communities." "Currently, more than 140 brigades are involved - almost 1,000 employees," she said.

"The government will continue to increase the volume of road repairs and funding," Svyrydenko emphasized.

More than 23 million square meters of damage to major roads recorded in Ukraine - Kuleba27.02.26, 20:05 • 3754 views

The Restoration Agency, in turn, indicated that they continue to "eliminate emergency potholes on highways."

"Work is underway in all regions of Ukraine, given favorable weather conditions. Since the beginning of the year, 35.7 thousand square meters of pavement damage have already been eliminated on state roads," the agency noted.

As noted, on March 1, 98 repair crews - 577 road workers - were working. "Work was carried out on ten international highways and individual sections of national routes. During the day, 4.1 thousand square meters of emergency potholes were eliminated using cold and partially hot asphalt concrete mixtures," the report says.

"For March 2, work is planned to eliminate potholes with asphalt concrete mixtures in all regions in accordance with weather conditions and the established schedule. Planned indicators, depending on weather conditions, will be at least 9 thousand square meters, the implementation of which is provided by 143 brigades (919 people). Work continues on the main state roads," the agency noted.

In conditions of martial law, frontline roads remain a priority. Due to the long-term absence of full-fledged major repairs and difficult weather conditions this winter, significant pavement destruction is observed in other regions as well. Currently, weather conditions do not allow for massive repairs. At low temperatures and high humidity, such work does not ensure proper quality and durability. As soon as weather conditions stabilize, large-scale repair work will begin.

- summarized the Restoration Agency.

Priority pothole repair of roads starts in Ukraine - Svyrydenko27.02.26, 11:05 • 4387 views

Julia Shramko

Ukraine