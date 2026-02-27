Priority pothole repair of roads starts in Ukraine - Svyrydenko

A priority list of roads for repair has been formed in Ukraine. First of all, it concerns pothole repair. Part of the work will be financed from the budget program, and if necessary, from the reserve fund. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Volodymyrovych Kuleba is responsible for the roads. Priority lists of roads to be repaired first have already been determined.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Volodymyrovych Kuleba is responsible for our roads. Priority lists of roads that will be repaired have already been formed, first of all, we are talking about pothole repair. There is a corresponding budget program in the ministry itself, and we expect that what will not be enough - we will be able to cover from the reserve fund and look for additional sources - says Yulia Svyrydenko.

At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba emphasized that warranty road repairs will be carried out, and contractors have already been informed about the need to perform these works.

As for warranty repair - it will certainly be done. All contractors have already been informed about this. Moreover - they are already starting these relevant works on Monday - emphasized Oleksiy Kuleba.

Recall

Information is spreading online that after the snow melts, Ukrainian roads are covered with potholes, and in some cases even those that can damage a car.