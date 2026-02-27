Priority pothole repair of roads starts in Ukraine - Svyrydenko

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
10:21 AM • 1146 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 18530 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 35179 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 32236 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 32987 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 29202 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 45148 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22257 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 107061 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 47147 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.3m/s
70%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vatican issues postage stamp depicting blacked-out Kyiv cathedral in support of UkrainiansPhotoFebruary 27, 12:34 AM • 8344 views
Former F-35 pilot accused of training Chinese military pilots in the USFebruary 27, 12:52 AM • 5806 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 13102 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhoto04:46 AM • 15160 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with Afghanistan05:00 AM • 11670 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 45148 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 37037 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 107061 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 80867 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 84773 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Iran
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 13280 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 14805 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 45869 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 55629 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 57984 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
Film
Lockheed P-3 Orion

Priority pothole repair of roads starts in Ukraine - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1794 views

Funding will be provided by a budget program and a reserve fund. Priority lists of roads to be repaired first have been identified.

Priority pothole repair of roads starts in Ukraine - Svyrydenko

A priority list of roads for repair has been formed in Ukraine. First of all, it concerns pothole repair. Part of the work will be financed from the budget program, and if necessary, from the reserve fund. This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko during a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to Yulia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Volodymyrovych Kuleba is responsible for the roads. Priority lists of roads to be repaired first have already been determined.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Volodymyrovych Kuleba is responsible for our roads. Priority lists of roads that will be repaired have already been formed, first of all, we are talking about pothole repair. There is a corresponding budget program in the ministry itself, and we expect that what will not be enough - we will be able to cover from the reserve fund and look for additional sources

 - says Yulia Svyrydenko.

At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba emphasized that warranty road repairs will be carried out, and contractors have already been informed about the need to perform these works.

As for warranty repair - it will certainly be done. All contractors have already been informed about this. Moreover - they are already starting these relevant works on Monday

- emphasized Oleksiy Kuleba.

Recall

Information is spreading online that after the snow melts, Ukrainian roads are covered with potholes, and in some cases even those that can damage a car.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyAuto
State budget
Road traffic accident
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine