Road traffic accident

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16560 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29114 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23427 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 28021 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24571 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40946 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25687 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20035 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28174 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76101 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 deadOctober 24, 04:16 PM • 5328 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19138 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto08:05 PM • 9498 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media08:21 PM • 10971 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement10:33 PM • 10469 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 19223 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40943 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 36395 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 36791 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76097 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 14404 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 17658 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 29939 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 53129 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 36378 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa regionPhoto

In Odesa region, seven men tried to break through the border in a BMW, but the driver lost control and the car overturned. All offenders sustained injuries of varying severity.

Crimes and emergencies • 08:05 PM • 9604 views
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 dead

A passenger bus in India caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle, killing at least 25 people and injuring several others. The accident occurred on a highway near Kurnool when a motorcycle crashed into the rear of the bus, causing sparks that engulfed the fuel tank.

News of the World • October 24, 04:16 PM • 5456 views
EU tightens rules on driving licenses to reduce road fatalities

The European Union has adopted new rules on driving licenses, including digital licenses and cross-border penalties. This is part of a plan to reduce road fatalities, which reached almost 20,000 last year, by 2050.

News of the World • October 24, 03:22 PM • 2756 views
20 people died in a bus accident in India: people were trapped in a fire due to jammed doorsVideo

In India, at least 20 people died after a private bus of Kaveri Travels caught fire after colliding with a bicycle. The fire spread rapidly, trapping passengers inside, and flammable materials in the bus caused numerous deaths.

News of the World • October 24, 06:57 AM • 2730 views
General Motors to release self-driving Cadillac in 2028

General Motors plans to release an electric SUV, the Cadillac Escalade IQ, which will be able to drive without driver intervention, in 2028. The system will allow hands-free driving on highways but will be disabled in urban conditions.

Technologies • October 22, 05:34 PM • 2597 views
Tesla recalls almost 13,000 cars in the US due to battery malfunction risk

Tesla is recalling 12,963 Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles in the US due to a potential battery defect. This could lead to a sudden loss of engine power, increasing the risk of an accident.

Technologies • October 22, 01:23 PM • 2097 views
Brazilian footballer dies in car crash after hitting a cow

Young Brazilian footballer Antony Ilano, 20, died in a car crash in northwestern Brazil. His motorcycle collided with a cow on the BR-343 highway in Altos.

Sports • October 22, 01:16 PM • 2600 views
Horrific accident in Uganda: 46 dead in head-on bus collision

In Uganda, 46 people died in a head-on collision between two buses between Kampala and Gulu. Police believe the accident occurred while overtaking another vehicle.

News of the World • October 22, 09:38 AM • 2842 views
Man drove car into White House gate in Washington: Secret Service reveals details

In Washington, a man drove his car into a gate near the presidential residence. The incident occurred on the evening of October 21, the driver was arrested, and the car was checked for threats.

Politics • October 22, 09:09 AM • 4025 views
In Kyiv region, a 20-year-old BMW driver crashed into a power pole: 16-year-old passenger died

In Fastiv district of Kyiv region, a 20-year-old BMW driver crashed into a power pole. As a result of the accident, a 16-year-old passenger died, and the driver and another 16-year-old boy were hospitalized.

Crimes and emergencies • October 21, 05:29 PM • 3559 views
Ukraine may reintroduce penalty points for traffic violations: a draft law has been registered

A group of people's deputies has registered a draft law proposing to restore the penalty point system for drivers for traffic violations, which was abolished in 2020. Drivers will receive 1 to 5 points for violations, and accumulating 15 points (10 for new drivers) will lead to a temporary suspension of their license.

Society • October 21, 04:22 PM • 3349 views
In Prykarpattia, a drunk teacher caused a fatal accident: among the dead is a 14-year-old student, there are injuredPhoto

In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, a 23-year-old art teacher, driving while intoxicated, crashed into a concrete support. As a result of the accident, a 14-year-old student and a 21-year-old passenger died, and three other minors were hospitalized.

Crimes and emergencies • October 21, 03:30 PM • 3234 views
One teenager died, six more were injured: a 15-year-old driver caused an accident near KyivPhoto

In the village of Myhalky, a 15-year-old Opel Vectra driver lost control, causing the car to collide with a tree. A 14-year-old passenger died, and six other teenagers were hospitalized with injuries.

Crimes and emergencies • October 21, 10:14 AM • 3371 views
In Poland, a minivan crashed into a convoy of American military equipment, there are casualties (photo)Photo

An accident involving American military vehicles occurred in Poland. A minivan crashed into them. As a result of the accident, four American soldiers and the minivan driver were injured.

News of the World • October 20, 08:14 PM • 9687 views