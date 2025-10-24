Road traffic accident

In Odesa region, seven men tried to break through the border in a BMW, but the driver lost control and the car overturned. All offenders sustained injuries of varying severity.
A passenger bus in India caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle, killing at least 25 people and injuring several others. The accident occurred on a highway near Kurnool when a motorcycle crashed into the rear of the bus, causing sparks that engulfed the fuel tank.
The European Union has adopted new rules on driving licenses, including digital licenses and cross-border penalties. This is part of a plan to reduce road fatalities, which reached almost 20,000 last year, by 2050.
General Motors plans to release an electric SUV, the Cadillac Escalade IQ, which will be able to drive without driver intervention, in 2028. The system will allow hands-free driving on highways but will be disabled in urban conditions.
Tesla is recalling 12,963 Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles in the US due to a potential battery defect. This could lead to a sudden loss of engine power, increasing the risk of an accident.
Young Brazilian footballer Antony Ilano, 20, died in a car crash in northwestern Brazil. His motorcycle collided with a cow on the BR-343 highway in Altos.
In Uganda, 46 people died in a head-on collision between two buses between Kampala and Gulu. Police believe the accident occurred while overtaking another vehicle.
In Washington, a man drove his car into a gate near the presidential residence. The incident occurred on the evening of October 21, the driver was arrested, and the car was checked for threats.
In Fastiv district of Kyiv region, a 20-year-old BMW driver crashed into a power pole. As a result of the accident, a 16-year-old passenger died, and the driver and another 16-year-old boy were hospitalized.
A group of people's deputies has registered a draft law proposing to restore the penalty point system for drivers for traffic violations, which was abolished in 2020. Drivers will receive 1 to 5 points for violations, and accumulating 15 points (10 for new drivers) will lead to a temporary suspension of their license.
In Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, a 23-year-old art teacher, driving while intoxicated, crashed into a concrete support. As a result of the accident, a 14-year-old student and a 21-year-old passenger died, and three other minors were hospitalized.
In the village of Myhalky, a 15-year-old Opel Vectra driver lost control, causing the car to collide with a tree. A 14-year-old passenger died, and six other teenagers were hospitalized with injuries.
An accident involving American military vehicles occurred in Poland. A minivan crashed into them. As a result of the accident, four American soldiers and the minivan driver were injured.