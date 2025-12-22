$42.250.09
Exclusive
02:35 PM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Exclusive
01:06 PM
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Drunk driver in Rivne hit a woman and her 15-year-old son and fled, he was taken into custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

In Rivne on December 18, a Chevrolet driver on Myru Avenue hit a 51-year-old woman and her 15-year-old son at a pedestrian crossing, and then fled the scene of the accident. The victims were hospitalized, and the driver was detained and taken into custody for 30 days without bail.

Drunk driver in Rivne hit a woman and her 15-year-old son and fled, he was taken into custody

In Rivne, a drunk driver hit a woman and her 15-year-old son and fled. As reported by the Rivne Oblast police, the perpetrator will be held in custody during the investigation, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, on December 18, at about 9:10 PM, on Myru Avenue, the driver of a Chevrolet car was inattentive and hit a 51-year-old Rivne resident and her 15-year-old son, who were crossing an unregulated pedestrian crossing. After that, he fled the scene of the accident.

Medics hospitalized the pedestrians: the woman was diagnosed with fractures of her arm and leg, and the young man with multiple fractures of his foot. After receiving assistance, the boy was released for outpatient treatment, while his mother is still in the hospital.

Road accident with two injured children in Kharkiv: judge served with suspicion notice20.12.25, 14:29 • 4089 views

Patrol police officers, following the received orientation, promptly found the vehicle on Naberezhna Street, driven by a 51-year-old resident of the regional center.

Investigators detained the driver in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and notified him of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules by a person driving a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused moderate bodily harm to the victim).

The court granted the investigator's request and chose a preventive measure for the Rivne resident in the form of detention for a period of 30 days without the possibility of bail.

Driver in Lviv drove into a park and hit a Municipal Guard employee22.12.25, 16:19 • 618 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Rivne