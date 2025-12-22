Drunk driver in Rivne hit a woman and her 15-year-old son and fled, he was taken into custody

In Rivne, a drunk driver hit a woman and her 15-year-old son and fled. As reported by the Rivne Oblast police, the perpetrator will be held in custody during the investigation, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, on December 18, at about 9:10 PM, on Myru Avenue, the driver of a Chevrolet car was inattentive and hit a 51-year-old Rivne resident and her 15-year-old son, who were crossing an unregulated pedestrian crossing. After that, he fled the scene of the accident.

Medics hospitalized the pedestrians: the woman was diagnosed with fractures of her arm and leg, and the young man with multiple fractures of his foot. After receiving assistance, the boy was released for outpatient treatment, while his mother is still in the hospital.

Patrol police officers, following the received orientation, promptly found the vehicle on Naberezhna Street, driven by a 51-year-old resident of the regional center.

Investigators detained the driver in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and notified him of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules by a person driving a vehicle while intoxicated, which caused moderate bodily harm to the victim).

The court granted the investigator's request and chose a preventive measure for the Rivne resident in the form of detention for a period of 30 days without the possibility of bail.

