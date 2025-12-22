Driver in Lviv drove into a park and hit a Municipal Guard employee

In Lviv, a driver drove into Znesinnia Park and ran over a municipal guard employee. The victim was hospitalized, and the driver was detained, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

The incident occurred on the evening of December 21. The driver ignored prohibitory signs and a barrier, illegally entering the park's recreational area. He reacted aggressively to the municipal guard employee's request to leave the territory, and while leaving, he deliberately continued driving towards the guard and ran him over.

As a result, the employee sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized. He is currently on sick leave - reported the Lviv City Council.

The police detained the driver and opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violence against an official performing his duties.

