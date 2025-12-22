Driver in Lviv drove into a park and hit a Municipal Guard employee

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
04:37 PM • 2634 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 14375 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 13410 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 15730 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 18594 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 18603 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 19225 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17277 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13245 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12368 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.4m/s
85%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 30233 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 32646 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding TrumpDecember 22, 09:41 AM • 24464 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 24339 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 13605 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 14393 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 24527 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 60023 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 82006 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 116423 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 4414 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 32791 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 30379 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 33456 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 34277 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
Film
The Diplomat

Driver in Lviv drove into a park and hit a Municipal Guard employee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1884 views

In Lviv, a driver drove into Znesinnia Park, ignoring prohibitory signs, and hit a Municipal Guard employee. The injured person was hospitalized, and the driver was detained and a criminal case was opened.

Driver in Lviv drove into a park and hit a Municipal Guard employee

In Lviv, a driver drove into Znesinnia Park and ran over a municipal guard employee. The victim was hospitalized, and the driver was detained, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

The incident occurred on the evening of December 21. The driver ignored prohibitory signs and a barrier, illegally entering the park's recreational area. He reacted aggressively to the municipal guard employee's request to leave the territory, and while leaving, he deliberately continued driving towards the guard and ran him over.

As a result, the employee sustained bodily injuries and was hospitalized. He is currently on sick leave 

- reported the Lviv City Council.

The police detained the driver and opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violence against an official performing his duties.

Pressed the gas instead of the brake: in Rivne, a woman in a BMW ran over three pedestrians04.08.25, 20:05 • 3890 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv