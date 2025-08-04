Pressed the gas instead of the brake: in Rivne, a woman in a BMW ran over three pedestrians

In Rivne, a woman in a BMW pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake and hit three pedestrians, UNN reports with reference to the Rivne Oblast police.

Details

The accident occurred today around 4:10 PM on Soborna Street near the city council.

The investigator preliminarily established that the driver of the "BMW" car, a 47-year-old resident of Rivne district, while in the parking lot, pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, lost control, and hit three pedestrians who were on the sidewalk at that time.

At the scene, paramedics provided assistance to two people, who did not require hospitalization. Another pedestrian also sought medical attention at the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was sober according to the examination results.

