Exclusive
03:11 PM • 19760 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
12:41 PM • 23070 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 45448 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 82435 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 56808 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 62313 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 68366 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 68199 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 61993 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 80544 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Pressed the gas instead of the brake: in Rivne, a woman in a BMW ran over three pedestrians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

In Rivne, a 47-year-old BMW driver pressed the gas instead of the brake, hitting three pedestrians. Two were given assistance on the spot, and another was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Pressed the gas instead of the brake: in Rivne, a woman in a BMW ran over three pedestrians

In Rivne, a woman in a BMW pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake and hit three pedestrians, UNN reports with reference to the Rivne Oblast police.

Details

The accident occurred today around 4:10 PM on Soborna Street near the city council.

The investigator preliminarily established that the driver of the "BMW" car, a 47-year-old resident of Rivne district, while in the parking lot, pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, lost control, and hit three pedestrians who were on the sidewalk at that time.

At the scene, paramedics provided assistance to two people, who did not require hospitalization. Another pedestrian also sought medical attention at the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was sober according to the examination results.

Fatal road accident in Rivne region: 2-year-old boy dies04.08.25, 07:30 • 3036 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Rivne