100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump on December 28. Topics of discussion will include Ukraine's security, receiving 100 billion dollars for the country's reconstruction, and more.

100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy answered questions from Ukrainian media regarding his meeting with US President Donald Trump, scheduled for Sunday, December 28. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Speaking about the recent negotiations involving European countries (the so-called "Berlin team"), Zelenskyy noted that 20 key issues were discussed.

In particular, Ukraine will receive 100 billion dollars, but this amount is insufficient for the country's post-war recovery, the President noted.

Another central issue of the meeting with Trump is security guarantees for Ukraine, or rather, the desire to achieve clarity regarding them and the terms of their provision. These guarantees should be provided simultaneously with the end of the war so that Ukraine has protection against Russian aggression in the future.

In addition, according to Zelenskyy, further economic assistance will be discussed, given that the funds already allocated are insufficient for recovery.

The President of Ukraine noted: after the meeting in the USA, there is a strong desire to meet with European leaders to discuss all the developments.

He also added: a plan for upcoming meetings for days and weeks will be scheduled - it is currently being considered by European colleagues.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced additional economic assistance to Ukraine totaling $2.5 billion.

After his visit to Canada, the President of Ukraine will travel to the United States, where he is scheduled to meet with Donald Trump.

At the same time, Europe and the US are preparing for surprises after the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump.

Yevhen Ustimenko

